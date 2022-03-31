Recuro Health Announces Convertible Note Financing Co-Led by ARCH Venture Partners & Cortado Ventures: Funds Rapid Expansion of Digital Health Platform

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Digitalhealth—Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the closing of a convertible note financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, and Cortado Ventures, with follow-on support from many of the existing investors. Proceeds will be used to support Recuro’s ongoing acquisition strategy and build upon Recuro’s growth since the Company launched in March 2021.

Michael Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health, says, “This transaction is yet another example of the incredible level of support that ARCH Venture Partners and Cortado Ventures have in our innovative approach to positively impact healthcare delivery at the intersection of quality, access and cost. This investment validates investor confidence in our market position and capabilities to meet the ongoing needs of providers, payers and patients.”

Recuro’s virtual health platform consists of a curated suite of digital solutions—from primary care and behavioral health to at-home testing and genetic screening. Fully customizable, these solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of any population, allowing patients to engage with physicians, receive more personalized care and monitor their own health – no matter their location or circumstance.

Providing on-demand access to today’s most in-demand digital health services, Recuro’s Digital Medical HomeTM is a first-to-market platform that provides coordinated, holistic care at a lower cost – all accessible from the convenience and comfort of home.

Mike Moradi, Cortado co-founder and partner, adds, “We were thrilled to co-lead the Company’s seed round in the depths of the pandemic. This marks Cortado’s third investment in Recuro, and they have far exceeded expectations at every opportunity.”

About Recuro Health

Serving payers, employers and providers, Recuro Health is an integrated digital health solution that delivers value throughout the healthcare ecosystem as care moves from traditional office in-person settings to wherever the patient and data are located. Recuro addresses critical, real market challenges and impacts healthcare delivery at the intersection of quality, access and cost. From virtual primary care and behavioral telehealth to at-home testing and genetic screening, its fully customizable portfolio of digital health solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of any population. Recuro solutions support the migration from convenient care to meaningful patient engagement across broader care pathways, creating a personalized, holistic digital medical home that results in better outcomes and lower costs. www.recurohealth.com.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners has co-founded and provided initial investments for more than 250 companies organized around innovations from research universities, national laboratories, corporate research groups, and entrepreneurs. ARCH has been at the forefront of investing in major areas of innovation in the life sciences and physical sciences, and has helped to catalyze revolutionary advances in genomics, nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, and major disease treatments. www.archventure.com

About Cortado Ventures

Cortado Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in ambitious, growth-driven companies to define a new generation of economic prosperity for the Midcontinent region. As one of the largest VC funds in Oklahoma, Cortado’s focus is on tech companies bringing innovative solutions to the energy, logistics, life sciences including healthcare, aerospace and the future of work sectors. For more information, visit www.cortado.ventures.

