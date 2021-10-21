Home Business Wire RECUR Announces Seven Top Collegiate Partnerships as NFTU Solidifies its Position as...
Business Wire

RECUR Announces Seven Top Collegiate Partnerships as NFTU Solidifies its Position as Top Destination for Collegiate NFTs

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RECUR, the technology company that designs and develops on chain branded experiences allowing fans to buy, collect, and resell digital products and collectibles (NFTs), today, announced seven additional collegiate university partnerships for NTFU, its new collegiate sports NFT marketplace.

Florida State University, Mississippi State University, Michigan State University, Texas Tech University, Virginia Tech, West Virginia University, and The University of Utah have officially announced partnerships with RECUR to bring their college sports moments as digital collectibles to fans everywhere. These premiere universities join the Pac-12 Conference, as well as Syracuse and Louisiana State University, who announced their formal partnerships with RECUR last month.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible universities to our NTFU network,” said Trevor George, Co-CEO of RECUR. “As we bring these schools’ biggest moments to life as NFTs for the first time, we couldn’t be prouder to help their fans, students and alumni engage with their favorite schools in an entirely new way.”

The NFTU marketplace will launch in 2022. For more information, please visit www.recurforever.com and follow @_NFTU on Twitter.

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform.

Contacts

RECUR Public Relations
Lauren Bishop Jennings

ALISON BROD MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

Recur@abmc-us.com

Talar Malakian

Director of Marketing, RECUR

tmalakian@recurforever.com

Articoli correlati

SkyWater Technology to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology, (NASDAQ: SKYT) today announced that it intends to report third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results...
Continua a leggere

Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the...
Continua a leggere

AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Google Workspace

Google Workspace e lavoro ibrido: focus su sicurezza e produttività

Cloud