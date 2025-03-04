Recruitment Tech Platform Tracker Unveils the Future of AI for Staffing

Conversational AI agent ‘EVA’ enables recruiters to complete complex hiring tasks instantly with simple voice commands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--TrackerRMS, a global leader in applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the recruitment and staffing industry, today announced the most significant milestone to date in its movement toward artificial intelligence: the new Evolution Virtual Agent (“EVA”), a natural language voice assistant that will be available in the Tracker recruiting platform later this year.

Meet EVA

Exhibiting at the annual Executive Forum North America in Miami Beach next week, Tracker will demonstrate how EVA transforms recruitment by making AI-driven hiring more intuitive, efficient, and scalable. Fully built on the Tracker platform, EVA simplifies tasks by allowing recruiters to interact with Tracker using voice (or text) commands. EVA automates administrative work, drafts messages, logs calls, updates records, and provides real-time insights for hands-free, efficient workflow management.

“EVA puts Tracker squarely at the forefront of the AI evolution in recruitment,” said Andy Jones, CEO of Tracker. “We are going farther than ever to reduce recruiter workload, improve candidate engagement, and ensure smarter hiring decisions – all seamlessly within the platform and at no additional cost.”

EVA’s Edge

Among a host of benefits, here’s how EVA can benefit different departments within a staffing firm:

Recruitment: EVA revolutionizes the hiring process by automating candidate screening with AI-driven, targeted questions, allowing recruiters to focus on high-value interactions. It quickly generates candidate profile summaries, making it easier to assess talent and streamline decision-making. Additionally, EVA enhances candidate engagement by automating follow-ups, suggesting next steps, and ensuring no opportunities are missed.

EVA revolutionizes the hiring process by automating candidate screening with AI-driven, targeted questions, allowing recruiters to focus on high-value interactions. It quickly generates candidate profile summaries, making it easier to assess talent and streamline decision-making. Additionally, EVA enhances candidate engagement by automating follow-ups, suggesting next steps, and ensuring no opportunities are missed. Sales & Business Development: EVA empowers sales teams with AI-driven market research, offering insights into industry trends and hiring patterns to uncover new business opportunities. It strengthens client relationships by generating personalized outreach emails, tracking interactions, and suggesting timely follow-ups. With resume formatting capabilities, EVA helps recruiters present polished, branded candidate profiles to clients, improving submission success rates.

EVA empowers sales teams with AI-driven market research, offering insights into industry trends and hiring patterns to uncover new business opportunities. It strengthens client relationships by generating personalized outreach emails, tracking interactions, and suggesting timely follow-ups. With resume formatting capabilities, EVA helps recruiters present polished, branded candidate profiles to clients, improving submission success rates. HR & Operations: EVA simplifies HR and operational workflows by providing real-time performance analytics, helping staffing firms optimize recruiter effectiveness. It promotes diversity and inclusion by standardizing screening questions and mitigating unconscious bias in hiring. Additionally, EVA enhances data management by assisting with data enrichment and cleansing, ensuring that records remain accurate and up to date.

EVA simplifies HR and operational workflows by providing real-time performance analytics, helping staffing firms optimize recruiter effectiveness. It promotes diversity and inclusion by standardizing screening questions and mitigating unconscious bias in hiring. Additionally, EVA enhances data management by assisting with data enrichment and cleansing, ensuring that records remain accurate and up to date. Marketing & Communications: With EVA, marketing teams can instantly generate SEO-optimized job descriptions that attract top talent. EVA also facilitates bulk outreach by crafting personalized emails and text messages, improving communication efficiency and engagement.

With EVA, marketing teams can instantly generate SEO-optimized job descriptions that attract top talent. EVA also facilitates bulk outreach by crafting personalized emails and text messages, improving communication efficiency and engagement. Executive Leadership: EVA provides executive teams with strategic hiring insights, offering predictive analytics to improve sourcing effectiveness and optimize workforce planning. AI-driven market mapping identifies new business expansion opportunities, giving firms a competitive edge. Additionally, EVA tracks hiring efficiency, delivering ROI-driven insights that help staffing firms scale their operations effectively.

Unlike current AI within other recruitment platforms, EVA’s advantage lies in its understanding of natural language, enabling task completion up to three times faster than typing. Tracker developed EVA with seamless cross-module interactions for maximum efficiency, allowing recruiters to navigate workflows effortlessly. Its automated outreach and follow-ups enhance engagement, ensuring candidates stay informed and connected. Additionally, EVA leverages insights to make smart suggestions and predict top candidate matches based on historical data, delivering real, measurable results.

Executive Forum North America 2025

Tracker is leading the charge in AI-driven recruitment and will showcase the power of EVA at Booth #412 at SIA’s Executive Forum, the premier annual conference for staffing executives, taking place March 10-13 in Miami Beach. Attendees can stop by for a live demo and a chance to win a pair of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.

As AI continues to shape the future of recruitment, Tracker is partnering with some of the most forward-thinking AI innovators, including Apriora and GLYDE®, to bring next-generation intelligence to the staffing industry. To celebrate this collaboration, Tracker, Apriora, and GLYDE® will host an exclusive yacht party for industry leaders. Spots are limited, and interested attendees can join the waitlist to secure an invitation.

Future of AI Webinar

To follow up the announcement and activity at Executive Forum, Tracker CEO Andy Jones, Apriora CEO Aaron Wang, and Founder and President of Leap Advisory Partners Lauren Jones will co-host a webinar on the future of AI in recruitment SaaS. This live event, scheduled for Thursday, March 20, will explore the evolution of AI in recruitment technology, how firms can leverage AI to scale faster, and what’s next for the industry. Registration is now open online.

Seeking EVA Beta Testers

To ensure the smoothest possible release of EVA, Tracker invites recruiting clients worldwide to pilot the technology over the coming months and provide critical feedback. To volunteer interest as a beta tester, and to learn more about EVA and Tracker’s AI-powered developments, visit Tracker-RMS.com/ai.

About TrackerRMS

TrackerRMS is a leading global provider of ATS and CRM software, empowering the recruitment and staffing industry to thrive. Committed to shaping the future of recruitment through meaningful relationships and a customer-centric approach, TrackerRMS consistently pushes boundaries to deliver innovative solutions at every stage of the hiring journey. Join the thousands of users in over 40 countries who are maximizing productivity, sales, and placements, and discover the TrackerRMS difference on LinkedIn or at Tracker-RMS.com.

About Apriora

Apriora is revolutionizing the hiring process with its AI-powered recruiting agents. By automating candidate screening through live, two-way conversations, Apriora helps businesses streamline hiring, reduce time-to-hire, and improve candidate engagement. Designed for efficiency and accuracy, these agents enhance the recruitment experience by identifying top talent quickly and effectively. Trusted by forward-thinking companies, Apriora is at the forefront of AI-driven hiring innovation. For more information, visit apriora.ai.

About GLYDE

GLYDE® is a pioneer in Agentic AI & Insights for recruiting, with deep staffing industry domain knowledge. Every day more than 2,000 candidates engage with GLYDE’s AI platform of agents, which autonomously coordinates activities across your recruitment funnel from post to submit whether using external sources or your database. Through this approach GLYDE® generates the most accurate view of your candidate and recruiter behavior and performance available in the industry.

Our founders have a proven track record of building leading companies in the staffing industry and first-hand experience in the problems that GLYDE® is designed to solve. For more information, visit glydetalent.com.

Stormie Haller

619.483.4082

stormie.haller@tracker-rms.com