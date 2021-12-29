Record Number of Japanese Startups to Present at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

They include six winners of CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accelerator–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) announced today that 52 technology startups will showcase their innovations at CES 2022 from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. The number of startups representing Japan at the JAPAN Pavilion (commonly known as the “J-Startup Pavilion”) in Eureka Park has doubled from 26 during the last in-person show in January 2020, prompting its host, JETRO, to open a second pavilion on the Venetian Expo’s second floor for CES 2022. Forty companies will exhibit at the JAPAN Pavilion in Eureka Park and 12 at the second pavilion.





Of the 52 companies, six startups (a record number for Japan) have won CES 2022 Innovation Awards: Air Labo, Fairy Devices, Light Touch Technology, mui Lab, Piezo Sonic, and Quantum Operations.

“The JAPAN Pavilion has quickly and continuously grown in size since its opening four years ago, which is a testament to Japan’s ever-growing innovation economy and the government’s policies that are designed to foster it,” JETRO’s Executive Vice President Ichiro Sone said. “J-Startup companies’ record turnout for CES 2022 also reflects their excitement for returning to the global stage in-person following nearly two years of virtual activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to present an extensive lineup of life-transforming technologies from Japan at the JAPAN Pavilion.”

CES 2022

Exhibitors List: https://www5.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/iib/2021/ces2022list_english.pdf

JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Level 1 — 40 startups



JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) in the Country Pavilions, Venetian Expo, Level 2 — 12 startups

Of the 52 startups



14 will also present at CES Unveiled (Jan. 3, 5-8:30 p.m., Mandalay Bay, Level 2)



20 will also present at Showstoppers® (Jan. 5, 6-10 p.m., Wynn Hotel)

CES 2022 Innovation Award Winners

Air Labo : “CIRCULA,” the world’s first air-suction hand dryer for communal restrooms (Health & Wellness)

: “CIRCULA,” the world’s first air-suction hand dryer for communal restrooms (Health & Wellness) Fairy Devices : “LINKLET™,” a wearable camera with LTE connectivity (Awarded in three categories: Digital Imaging & Photography; Streaming; Wearable Technologies)

: “LINKLET™,” a camera with connectivity (Awarded in three categories: Digital Imaging & Photography; Streaming; Wearable Technologies) Light Touch Technology : The world’s first non-invasive blood glucometer using mid-infrared (mid-IR) laser (Health & Wellness)

: The world’s first non-invasive blood glucometer using mid-infrared (mid-IR) laser (Health & Wellness) mui Lab : “mui Board,” a touch-sensitive smart home hub made of wood (Smart Home — their second honor following the 2019 CES Innovation Award)

: “mui Board,” a touch-sensitive smart home hub made of wood (Smart Home — their second honor following the 2019 CES Innovation Award) Piezo Sonic : “Delivery AMR: Mighty-D3,” a small yet powerful autonomous delivery robot that runs on a piezo sonic motor (Drones & Unmanned Systems)

: “Delivery AMR: Mighty-D3,” a small yet powerful autonomous delivery robot that runs on a piezo sonic motor (Drones & Unmanned Systems) Quantum Operations: Non-invasive blood glucometer for continuous monitoring (Health & Wellness)

For more information and updates, please visit: https://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/ces-2022.html.

About J-Startup

J-Startup is a startup support program that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) launched in 2018 to boost innovation activities and help promising startups compete globally. Operated collaboratively by JETRO, METI and other public agencies, the program provides 140 startups that are chosen through a rigorous selection process with various financial and educational support and connects them with a global network of resources.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a government-supported agency that assists innovative startups in expanding their businesses into the global market. With the mission to export Japanese ingenuity worldwide, JETRO provides a wide range of funding and educational programs. JETRO has organized the CES JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) since 2019.

About CES

CES is one of the world’s largest technology trade shows that takes place annually in Las Vegas. Founded in 1967 as an exhibition of consumer electronics, CES now encompasses a wide range of technological fields, including autonomous driving and space technology. CES 2021 made history by bringing together online more than 2,000 companies, including 700 startups — a scale of participation unheard of for all-digital events. CES will return to Las Vegas in 2022 while also holding digital exhibitions. At CES 2020 held prior to the new coronavirus pandemic, 4,600 companies showcased 20,000 new products and services.

