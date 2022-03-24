Reciprocity Recognized as Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report for GRC Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance, today announced its ZenGRC® platform was recognized as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2022 Grid Report for GRC Platforms. The platform earned the Leader ranking in four categories: IT Risk Management, GRC Platforms, Third Party & Supplier Risk Management, and Audit Management.

Leaders are determined based on high levels of customer satisfaction and having a large market presence:

97% of users rated ZenGRC 4 or 5 stars

98% of users believe ZenGRC is going in the right direction

89% of users would be likely to recommend ZenGRC

“We are honored to have our ZenGRC platform recognized with eight G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report badges, including Best Relationship, High Performer, Momentum Leader, and Users Love Us,” said Jenny Victor, Vice President of Marketing at Reciprocity. “We’re now building on the success of the ZenGRC platform with our new AI-powered, integrated Risk Observation, Assessment, and Remediation (ROAR) Platform. The Reciprocity ROAR platform introduces a new approach to risk management, enabling companies to avoid, control, and mitigate risk in business processes while providing clear, executive-level visibility into that risk.”

The G2 Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, and rates products from the GRC Platforms category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity is pioneering a first-of-its-kind approach to IT risk management that ties an organization’s risk directly to its business strategy. The fully integrated and automated Reciprocity ROAR Platform, which underpins the Reciprocity ZenRisk and ZenComply applications, empowers security executives to communicate the direct impact of risk on high-priority business initiatives to key stakeholders, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions. With Reciprocity, InfoSec teams can strategically support their organization and foster company growth by optimizing resources and mitigating expensive data breaches, system failures, lost opportunities and vulnerabilities with their customers’ data.

Reciprocity and ZenGRC are registered trademarks of Reciprocity. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

Julie Seymour



julie.seymour@reciprocitylabs.com