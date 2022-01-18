Rebecca Miller Joins JM Search’s Consumer Practice

The addition of Miller reflects the continued expansion of JM Search’s Consumer Practice, allowing the firm to remain at the forefront of evolving consumer product and retail client needs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, today announces the addition of Rebecca Miller, Principal, in the firm’s Consumer Practice led by Partners MaryJeanne Scott and Phil Menzel. Miller joins a seasoned team of practice members that include: Abbee Phillips, Liza Stokes, and Jennifer Snapp, and a team of dedicated research and business development associates. Based in Southern California, she expands the Consumer Practice to the West Coast with a new office opening in February.

Miller joins the team from JM Search’s Technology Practice, where she specialized in C-suite and board searches with a focus on cybersecurity. Her experience is vital as cybersecurity and digital transformation continue to become part of the consumer and retail industry. Prior to JM Search, she spent just under 10 years running executive search engagements at McDermott + Bull. As Senior Managing Director, she was instrumental in the go to market strategy for the Executive Leader Practice. She led and executed on C-suite search with companies such as, Mattel, Golden State Foods, Kings Hawaiian, Bristol Farms, Garten and St John as well as private equity firms, TPG, Sun Capital Partners, and Altamont Capital.

“With the importance of cybersecurity and digital transformation in today’s environment, it’s crucial to bridge the gap between technology and the everyday consumer,” said Miller.

“We are thrilled to have Rebecca join our Practice. JM Search is committed to the continued growth and expansion of our Consumer Practice, and the addition of Rebecca to our team is representative of that commitment. Her experience in digital, e-commerce and technology expand our offering to our clients across every functional area of consumer goods, food & beverage and digitally focused consumer businesses,” said MaryJeanne Scott.

JM Search’s Consumer Practice has relationships that collectively extend across all consumer markets, allowing the practice to consistently deliver top tier talent with the vision and know how to transform companies and impact bottom lines. As consumer products and retail industries continually evolve, the need for leadership teams that can drive innovation, transformation and scale has become a paramount competitive advantage. Private Equity Firms, Private and Public Companies and their Boards of Directors look to JM Search as a proven and trusted partner in recruiting high-impact and performance-driven leaders across retail, omni channel, consumer brands and cannabis sectors. JM’s incisive, inclusive, and consultative approach to executive search starts with partners who bring deep domain expertise and are actively involved in every aspect of the search process.

