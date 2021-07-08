Rebate Bus Exclusive Partnership with Signify Brings Benefits to Horticulture Lighting

Rebate Bus now exclusively supports utility rebates and incentives for Signify’s LED lighting products





MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#construction–Solidifying their position as the industry-leader for all things rebates and incentives, Rebate Bus signs on as an exclusive partner to Signify. This new collaboration creates big savings for growers transitioning to Signify’s LED lighting who can now benefit from support with their utility rebate applications.

“Rebate Bus is the go-to in North America for rebates and incentives, so this was a natural collaboration for Signify. We continue to strengthen support for growers using Philips horticulture LED lighting,” said Udo van Slooten, business leader, horticulture at Signify. “With this resource, growers can make informed decisions and capitalize on their investment based on the programs Rebate Bus identifies for their individual greenhouse and location.”

Utility companies are already offering rebates for growers to change from High Pressure Sodium (HPS) to energy-efficient LED grow lights but the application process can be a barrier. To take advantage of rebates and maximize their returns for a project, Rebate Bus will identify the appropriate rebates and complete the rebate application, so growers can reduce their overall LED product costs.

“From proposal to actual sales, we can inform growers on rebate opportunities and conduct in-depth analysis for each project and calculate estimates so it’s a seamless process for both Signify and the growers,” says Adam Lee, senior fulfillment manager, Rebate Bus. “Some rebates are first-come, first-served; some must be submitted at certain times. We know the ins and outs of the rebate process, and with our expertise and knowledge, bring value by helping growers maximize their return.”

The growing industry of horticulture benefits greatly from energy efficient equipment and upgrades. For example, utility companies are structuring rebate programs to offer 10-50% back on the upfront product cost. In a recent project converting HPS to Philips LED lighting, one grower’s return on investment (ROI) was first estimated at 3.5 years; however, with a utility rebate, the ROI was shortened to just one year. The additional support of rebates and incentives for these green initiatives furthers the funds available to grow the horticulture industry. Although it is estimated that 50% of available rebates go unclaimed, Rebate Bus lessens the burden of rebate processing to raise the number of claimed rebates. Learn more at rebatebus.com.

About Rebate Bus

Founded in 2017, our mission at Rebate Bus is to help companies reduce energy-related project costs by capturing available energy rebates and incentives. We also aid utility companies to incentivize customers to use less energy. Rebate Bus has a solution for all types of projects, large and small. We work closely with The Department of Energy’s Accredited Energy Service Companies (ESCO’s) and offer a database for companies to create customized solutions to streamline rebate and incentive processing. We specialize in utilities, electric vehicles, horticulture, light fixtures, solar, HVAC and advanced controls.

