RealtyTrac Enhances Online Offerings and Resources for Real Estate Investors and Agents

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealtyTrac, the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties and an ATTOM Data Solutions company, today announced a significant enhancement of its data offerings and resources – available on realtytrac.com – to help individual investors and real estate agents find, analyze and invest in residential properties. The new web platform showcases RealtyTrac’s property-level database which includes more than 90% of foreclosure properties in the U.S., the largest distressed real estate database available to investors and agents.





The new RealtyTrac website offers interactive resources, including property investment analysis tools and finance options. These expanded services provide a single-source for those looking to either fix and flip, or buy, fix and rent properties for ongoing revenue generation. For real estate agents, the site helps them find inventory for their clients who are interested in buying foreclosure homes.

“We’ve paid attention to what individual investors are looking for with regard to search functionality and property analysis and have built that into our new offerings,” said RealtyTrac General Manager Ohan Antebian. “Having a single source for distressed property data, coupled with advanced analytic tools and investor education, gives property investors a real advantage in identifying, acquiring and managing their real estate investments.”

As part of its expansion, RealtyTrac is partnering with the six largest online auction companies to further supplement its proprietary database of foreclosures, bank-owned properties, MLS listings, auctions and short sales. The partners include Auction.com, Hubzu, RealtyBid, ServiceLink and Williams & Williams. These partnerships give RealtyTrac users access to the largest aggregation of online foreclosure auction properties anywhere.

The RealtyTrac database provides instant access to individual property information including the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage, lot size, year built, owner information, property debt, sales/tax history, foreclosure status and other relevant investor-focused data. Advanced search and analysis tools allow users to search geographically and estimate a property’s profit potential, using estimated property values from ATTOM and Zillow, and generating a “Deal-o-Meter” rating of Poor, Good, or Great, depending on the property’s potential gross profitability. This estimated gross ROI rating lets buyers understand the opportunity and risk associated with each property and compare properties within states, counties, cities, zip codes and even neighborhoods

Financing for real estate investments is different from typical mortgage lending and can include alternative options such as short-term bridge loans, long-term rental financing and lending for construction and multi-family properties. To help its users finance their foreclosure purchases, RealtyTrac has also partnered with several lenders, including Certain Lending, Foundation/CREF and RCN Capital, that specialize in real estate investment financing for fix-and-flip as well as single-family/multi-family rental property purchase, repair and renovation.

The company also plans to introduce training and coaching programs and educational content for aspiring investors and agents who are interested in learning more about real estate investing and buying or selling distressed properties.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in real estate agents using our services. Some are working with investors, some are investors themselves, and others are using our site to locate distressed homeowners who would benefit from selling their home rather than losing it to foreclosure,” Antebian added. “So, we’re also introducing a suite of agent products that will help real estate professionals connect with potential buyers and sellers, and learn how to navigate the sometimes choppy waters of the foreclosure market.”

As part of its launch, RealtyTrac announced a special introductory subscription price of $19.95 per month, down from its regular rate of $49.95.

About RealtyTrac

Founded in 1996, RealtyTrac publishes the largest database of foreclosure property information in the U.S. in addition to other real estate and mortgage data used by real estate investors and agents to find, analyze and invest in residential and commercial distressed properties. RealtyTrac is owned and operated by ATTOM Data Solutions, a leading provider of publicly recorded tax, deed, mortgage and foreclosure data as well as proprietary neighborhood and parcel-level risk data for more than 150 million U.S. properties. For more information, visit www.RealtyTrac.com.

