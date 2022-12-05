Realizeit Wins 2022 Learning Technologies Award in the Corporate L&D Market

Realizeit receives a Gold Award in the “Best use of learning data analytics to impact learner and business performance” category

PALATINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LT22Awards–Realizeit, the provider of AI and analytics powered adaptive learning technology that transforms operational training through personalization, announced that the company has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Learning Technologies Gold Award in the “Best use of learning data analytics to impact learner and business performance” category. The winning solution was deployed for a Fortune 100 company where continuous and sustained performance of an extensive frontline workforce is critical to the brand promise, the customer experience, and customer safety.

According to Learning Technologies: “The panel was very impressed by this entry. There was an extraordinary level of detail, with clear integration of technology, data, and human processes to ensure effective training of frontline staff across a range of areas.”

The performance of any organization can be significantly compromised if frontline staff are not trained correctly and continuously for their roles. Getting clear and real-time visibility to knowledge and skill gaps that impact performance is a significant challenge for such organizations. The winning solution demonstrated how the power of real-time analytics and insights can be a transformational catalyst for business performance management by:

Easily identifying where knowledge gaps exist and ensuring each frontline staff is trained before being scheduled on the job. Improving the speed of training and the speed to job readiness. Giving much-needed tools and insights to business leaders to understand and manage risks to operations due to knowledge and skill gaps.

“We are honored to be recognized by Learning Technologies,” said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. “Gone are the days of decision making based on cumbersome and time-consuming after-the-fact reports that are not integrated easily into business operations. Today’s organizations and leaders need continuous and responsive analytics and insights in real time focused on managing the business and employee performance. Developing an effective learning strategy requires being able to integrate knowledge and learning needs into business operations, and to precisely link performance to skill gaps. This award is a recognition of both the need for a solution and Realizeit’s unique capabilities to turn an elusive goal into one that is easily possible for organizations.”

More information about this award-winning Realizeit client use case is available on our website.

About Realizeit

Realizeit helps the world’s largest organizations across industries achieve personalized training and learning at scale that impacts individual and organizational performance. Known for its award-winning and innovative learning technology, Realizeit provides a first-of-its-kind learning system built on adaptive intelligence that makes learning agile, adapted, effective, efficient, and relevant in today’s workplace contexts. For more information, visit: www.realizeitlearning.com.

About Learning Technologies

Consisting of industry leading exhibitions, conferences, online events, communities, learning resources, collaborative tools and knowledge sharing opportunities, it enables L&D professionals to learn, interact and network throughout the year. Learning Technologies is part of the CloserStill Media group.

Contacts

Inese Hoover



(224) 993-0117