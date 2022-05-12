Realizeit to Give Personalized Learning a Central Focus at ATD22 Conference

A full slate of activities from Realizeit will showcase how to finally deliver on the promise of personalized learning

PALATINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIpowered–Realizeit, the provider of the first-of-its-kind AI-powered adaptive platform that personalizes learning for performance, announced today that Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit’s CEO, will present a Solution Session at the Association of Training and Development 2022 International Conference & EXPO (ATD22 Orlando) on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:30 AM EDT titled “Personalized Learning: From Onboarding to Ongoing”. During the session, Manoj will share how to orchestrate a personalized learning strategy that ends one-size-fits-all training and connects traditional learning silos from new-hire training to upskilling and reskilling in an ongoing journey with the goal of tackling today’s most pressing learning challenges including engagement, efficiency, and performance.

Realizeit will also have a major presence in the center of the ATD22 Expo at booth 1017. Activities in the booth will include: (1) 15-minute presentations throughout each day of the conference on various ways to make personalized learning work at scale in an existing learning ecosystem, (2) live demonstrations of Realizeit’s personalized, adaptive learning system, (3) discussions with Realizeit experts in personalized learning, and (4) other fun events and giveaways. The full agenda can be found at https://info.realizeitlearning.com/atd22-event-schedule.

“Realizeit is excited to be such a big part of ATD22 this year,” said Ty Roberts, Senior Vice President of Realizeit. “Personalization is everywhere in our daily lives outside of work, and with the rise of innovative technology and the global pandemic’s impact, there is a lot of dissatisfaction with one-size-fits-all workforce training. We look forward to sharing how organizations can break out of the status quo and make personalized learning the key to improved performance in 2022.”

Be sure to add Realizeit to your ATD22 show planner at: https://atd2022.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=45645.

About Realizeit

Realizeit helps the world’s largest organizations in all industries achieve personalized training and learning at scale to impact individual and organizational performance. Known for its award-winning learning innovation technology, Realizeit provides a first-of-its-kind learning system built on adaptive intelligence that makes learning agile, effective, efficient, and relevant to today’s workplace.

Brandon Hall has recognized Realizeit as one of the most innovative and effective technologies in both the AI & Machine Learning and Learning Management Technology categories. To see personalization in action, request a demo at: https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo.

Contacts

Realizeit



Inese Hoover



(224) 993-0117