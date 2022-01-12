Home Business Wire Realizeit Announces the Release of Its Intelligent Ingestion Migration Toolkit
Realizeit Announces the Release of Its Intelligent Ingestion Migration Toolkit

The Realizeit Intelligent Ingestion toolkit simplifies the migration of all existing learning content into an adaptive-ready format to enable deep personalization.

PALATINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adaptive–Realizeit, the provider of the first-of-its-kind AI-powered adaptive platform that personalizes learning for performance, announced the release of its “Intelligent Ingestion” migration toolkit built to accelerate the creation of personalized adaptive learning experiences for employees. The Realizeit Intelligent Ingestion toolkit simplifies the migration of all existing training content into an adaptive-ready format to enable both individualized learning experiences and deep learning analytics.

The toolkit works with existing learning modules and other sources of knowledge in virtually any format including SCORM-compliant packages, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, and PDF documents, and converts content to an adaptive knowledge source, effecting such migrations to hours instead of days or weeks. This allows L&D professionals to convert legacy material into adaptive learning modules that can drive personalized learning experiences. Examples of content include product marketing materials, presentations, and existing training content. In addition, the intelligent software will automatically detect where similar content already exists and minimize duplication with a guided interactive process.

“Personalized learning is the key enabling strategy for L&D teams to engage today’s learners, align with corporate strategy, and drive performance,” said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. “We continue to enable personalized learning at scale with our AI-powered adaptive learning system that integrates to existing learning ecosystems. With our Intelligent Ingestion capability, we are making it even easier to migrate and transform legacy content to become knowledge that powers personal learning journeys. This latest of our capabilities is an example of how we continue to leverage intelligence to make it easy for L&D professionals to develop and leverage AI-powered learning solutions.”

About Realizeit

Realizeit helps the world’s largest organizations in all industries achieve personalized training and learning at scale to impact individual and organizational performance. Known for its award-winning learning innovation technology, Realizeit provides a first-of-its-kind learning system built on adaptive intelligence that makes learning agile, effective, efficient, and relevant to today’s workplace.

The Brandon Hall Group has recognized Realizeit as one of the most innovative and effective technologies in both the AI & Machine Learning and Learning Management Technology categories. To see personalized, adaptive learning and the Intelligent Ingestion toolkit in action, request a demo at https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo

