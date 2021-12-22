Home Business Wire Reality Interactive Wins at the Hermes Creative Awards and the 45th Connecticut...
Business Wire

Reality Interactive Wins at the Hermes Creative Awards and the 45th Connecticut Art Directors Club Awards

di Business Wire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reality Interactive, a leading retail technology design firm and digital agency in Middletown, CT, announced four projects that won at this year’s Hermes Creative Awards, and the 45th Connecticut Art Directors Club Award. The awards demonstrate the company’s ability to bring ideas to life through digital platforms, and deliver engaging experiences for retailers.

Reality was recognized for achievement for the following projects:

P.C. Richard & Son Smart Appliance Retail Experience: recognizing Reality’s capabilities in electronic media, social media, interactive media, video and product marketing.

PC Richards asked Reality to overcome the challenge of effectively showcasing smart appliances in-store. Many shoppers are intimidated by today’s smart appliances, finding them overcomplicated, overhyped, and overpriced. Reality designed an interactive customer experience with custom UI allowing customers to compare models, watch product videos, and engage up close with PCR’s vast selection of products.

Endless Pools 3D Customizer: recognizing Reality’s capabilities in Mobile & Web-Based technology, and designing a mobile buying experience.

Endless Pools asked Reality to create an experience to help customers visualize their dream pool and customize the many options that Endless Pools provides. The Reality team developed a 3D customizer, allowing users to easily visualize their potential pool in a range of color combinations and in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Shop BMW Visualizer: recognizing Reality’s experience in mobile & web-based technology and designing an optimal mobile buying experience for BMW.

Reality designed and developed a vehicle accessories visualizer, stepping up the e-commerce experience, and allowing customers to envision their dream BMW with all the bells and whistles.

Realityi.com

Using Reality’s own design thinking approach, the Reality team redesigned the company website to showcase projects and new technologies the company offers, such as AR solutions for retailers. Explore the full site at www.realityi.com

About Reality Interactive

Over the past 17 years, Reality has created hundreds of dynamic digital transformation projects partnering with some of the world’s biggest brands and their agencies. Reality is preferred by Fortune 500 brands to rapidly implement and provide on-going world class support for their innovative, scalable, customer driven, digital transformation strategies.

Contacts

Sonal Patel – sonalp@realityi.com

Articoli correlati

Gannett Announces TicketSmarter as Ticket Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
Product and content integrations will bring ticket opportunities to national and local audiences across USA TODAY NETWORK digital sites MCLEAN,...
Continua a leggere

HotelPlanner Celebrates Landmark Year of New Partnerships and Innovations

Business Wire Business Wire -
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today shares the following...
Continua a leggere

Hyperscience Secures $100 Million in Growth Equity Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
Investment underscores the company’s category-creating human-centered approach to automation NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, the human centered automation company, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Ovhcloud 2022 Alessandro Di Felice

OVHcloud, nel 2022 la sovranità digitale detterà le strategie aziendali

Digitale