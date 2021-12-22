Reality Interactive Wins at the Hermes Creative Awards and the 45th Connecticut Art Directors Club Awards

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reality Interactive, a leading retail technology design firm and digital agency in Middletown, CT, announced four projects that won at this year’s Hermes Creative Awards, and the 45th Connecticut Art Directors Club Award. The awards demonstrate the company’s ability to bring ideas to life through digital platforms, and deliver engaging experiences for retailers.

Reality was recognized for achievement for the following projects:

P.C. Richard & Son Smart Appliance Retail Experience: recognizing Reality’s capabilities in electronic media, social media, interactive media, video and product marketing.

PC Richards asked Reality to overcome the challenge of effectively showcasing smart appliances in-store. Many shoppers are intimidated by today’s smart appliances, finding them overcomplicated, overhyped, and overpriced. Reality designed an interactive customer experience with custom UI allowing customers to compare models, watch product videos, and engage up close with PCR’s vast selection of products.

Endless Pools 3D Customizer: recognizing Reality’s capabilities in Mobile & Web-Based technology, and designing a mobile buying experience.

Endless Pools asked Reality to create an experience to help customers visualize their dream pool and customize the many options that Endless Pools provides. The Reality team developed a 3D customizer, allowing users to easily visualize their potential pool in a range of color combinations and in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Shop BMW Visualizer: recognizing Reality’s experience in mobile & web-based technology and designing an optimal mobile buying experience for BMW.

Reality designed and developed a vehicle accessories visualizer, stepping up the e-commerce experience, and allowing customers to envision their dream BMW with all the bells and whistles.

Realityi.com

Using Reality’s own design thinking approach, the Reality team redesigned the company website to showcase projects and new technologies the company offers, such as AR solutions for retailers. Explore the full site at www.realityi.com

