Real Time Medical Systems Provides Infection Control and Survey Readiness Education to Nurse Leaders at 2024 NADONA Conference

Industry’s leading post-acute analytics solution highlights ways to reduce administrative and regulatory burdens while driving value-based care collaboration

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified post-acute analytics solution, announced today its participation at the National Association of Directors of Nursing Administration (NADONA) 37th Annual Conference on June 23 – 26, 2024. As nurse leadership gather in Kansas City, MO to learn from industry experts and colleagues, Real Time is excited to be center stage sharing how live data analytics is empowering care teams to positively impact clinical outcomes and succeed in value-based initiatives.





“Real Time’s data-driven technology enables DONs and their care teams to drive value-based collaboration across the post-acute setting while improving outcomes,” states Keri DeSalvo, Senior Vice President of Operations and Communications at Real Time. “Using live data pulled directly from the post-acute EHR, Real Time’s suite of Infection Control and Antibiotic Surveillance tools provide an automated solution to immediately identify emerging infections, reduce overall antibiotic-resistance cases, and proactively monitor for COVID-19 and Influenza across all facilities – with no additional work or duplicate data entry needed.”

Contributing to NADONA’s educational agenda, Real Time’s Cheryl Scalzo, Clinical Account Specialist, is excited to bring two educational sessions to attendees: Reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIS) and Improve Patient Outcomes Through Technology and Are Your Infection Programs Survey Ready? Let Live Data Analytics Guide You. Both presentations shed a spotlight on the onslaught of challenges DONs face in managing Infection Prevention and Control efforts while trying to provide the highest quality of care to residents.

“I look forward to sharing strategies and best practices that will help nursing facility DONs and their IPs strengthen and manage their Infection Control programs,” states Cheryl Scalzo, RN. “With regulations constantly changing, I’m excited to show how data-focused technology can help providers effectively and efficiently manage Infection Control and Prevention practices – leading to improved clinical outcomes and overall quality of care.”

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical, operational, and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.

