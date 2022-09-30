Real Estate Technology Provider WEST™ Renames to MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™

An early leader in digital transformation takes the name of its signature technology

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williston Financial Group® (WFG®), a Portland-based, full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, announced today that its technology subsidiary, Williston Enterprise Solutions and Technology (WEST™), is changing its name to MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (“MyHome”).

A pioneer in online closing and collaboration, WEST launched its signature MyHome® platform in 2015 with the goal of taking time and cost out of the real estate process for all participants. The WEST brand signified the company’s connection to Williston Financial Group, a rapidly developing, innovative industry participant. The company is now rebranding to build on the value it has created and begin the next stage of its mission to transform the real estate experience.

“Since WEST’s inception, we have been dedicated to providing transparency and empowerment to all of the primary constituents in the transaction,” said Williston Financial Group President and CEO Steve Ozonian. “As the digital transformation of our industry continues, the time has come to align our brand with our goal, and build on the value and equity we’ve created by establishing an independent identity for MyHome.”

“We know how hard homeownership professionals have to work to deliver value to their clients, so we created the MyHome platform to help everyone collaborate more efficiently online,” said Williston Financial Group Executive Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone. “Our goal as we rebrand the company is to build on the pioneering spirit of the MyHome platform to elevate the real estate process even further. To make this point perfectly clear, we have renamed the entire company,” Stone concluded.

Marty Frame, President of MyHome, said, “Our mission at MyHome is to create continuous value for homeownership professionals and the consumers they serve. We intend to do this by building, acquiring, and partnering with industry-leading technology solutions to bring together all phases of the real estate transaction. We are very optimistic about this next phase for our company and look forward to sharing our progress in the months to come.”

Watch the MyHome launch video here. More information about MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™, and the MyHome platform is available at myhome.com.

About Williston Financial Group®

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the Portland, Oregon-based parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG® Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. One of only six national underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for use in residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com.

About MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™

MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (“MyHome”), is dedicated to creating continuous value for homeownership professionals and the consumers they serve. A pioneer in online transaction collaboration, MyHome is growing its platform to make real estate services more connected, efficient, and secure. MyHome elevates the real estate experience by integrating the systems where homeownership professionals work, automating the flow of information, and keeping them engaged with their clients. For more information, please visit myhome.com.

