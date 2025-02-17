ReadySet Surgical Partners with LGI Healthcare Solutions to Enable Software Integrations for Meditech Software Users

Partnership allows Meditech software users to easily connect with advanced applications, optimizing bill-only processes and improving the efficiency of the surgical supply chain.

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReadySet Surgical (ReadySet), the leading healthcare technology provider supporting the surgical supply chain from medical device manufacturer to patient, is excited to announce that it has recently entered a partnership with LGI Healthcare Solutions, a leader in the development of healthcare IT solutions. This exciting development marks another significant milestone for ReadySet Surgical as it rapidly expands its reach and accessibility to healthcare institutions nationwide.

Trusted by a vast network of hospitals, pharmacies, labs, and healthcare systems, LGI’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution empowers ReadySet Surgical to seamlessly interface with industry-leading electronic medical record systems – streamlining billing-centric processes and effectively relieving staff of repetitive clerical duties while ensuring precise financial record-keeping and smoother workflow coordination.

ReadySet’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for healthcare institutions nationwide, looking to transform their surgical operations.

"We are excited to partner with LGI Healthcare Solutions," said Kevin von Keyserling, CEO of ReadySet Surgical. "Our mission is to optimize healthcare delivery through innovative technology solutions. This collaboration with LGI will allow Meditech users to seamlessly integrate and automate bill-only workflows, reducing administrative burdens, improving financial accuracy, and enhancing operational efficiency. By streamlining these critical processes, we empower healthcare providers to drive cost savings, strengthen caregiver engagement, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

“Our collaboration with ReadySet Surgical represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to empower healthcare organizations through innovative automation," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO at LGI Healthcare Solutions. "By combining our cutting-edge RPA solution with ReadySet’s approach to modernizing surgical operations, we are providing a robust tool that refines billing processes, bolsters financial precision, and streamlines everyday workflows.”

As ReadySet Surgical continues its unprecedented growth and is committed to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge solutions to healthcare providers nationwide. For more information about ReadySet Surgical’s workflow and supply chain solutions, please visit www.readysetsurgical.com.

ABOUT READYSET SURGICAL

ReadySet Surgical is a leading B2B SaaS company serving the healthcare industry. The company’s customer-centric approach assists hospital and ambulatory surgery center supply chains and perioperative teams by providing innovative tools and technologies to identify cost saving opportunities and streamlined processes, ultimately leading to reduced operational costs and improved resource allocation. The company’s commitment to extensibility empowers hospitals to tailor their solution to fit their specific needs, ensuring their supply chain and perioperative processes remain agile and responsive to changing demands. Hospitals and surgery centers across the United States rely on ReadySet Surgical’s expertise and technology to implement best practices and receive ongoing assistance, leading to the enhanced efficiency and reliability of their surgical supply chain operations and healthier patient outcomes. Find out how ReadySet Surgical connects the world of healthcare at www.readysetsurgical.com, LinkedIn, and ReadySet’s blog.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio that helps improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

Media Contact:

Patrick Spellacy

Vice President of Marketing & Revenue Enablement

Email: patrick@readysetsurgical.com