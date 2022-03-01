Razer Signs as Official Peripherals Partner With Envy Gaming

Exclusive multi-year collaboration adds top esports teams and creators from Envy and OpTic Gaming to Team Razer roster

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#envy–Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced a multi-year, wide-ranging sponsorship that will see popular esports and entertainment group Envy Gaming name Razer as its Official Peripherals Partner and provider of headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse mats, and gaming chairs to the organization’s talent, creators, and professional esports teams. This overarching partnership will result in collaboration across multiple teams and properties under the Envy and OpTic Gaming banner including: OpTic Texas in the Call of Duty League, OpTic Halo, OpTic Valorant, Envy Rocket League, the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League, as well as integration with the organization’s diverse roster of content creators.





“Team Razer’s driving ambitions have always been around cultivating passionate communities within esports, and turning those passions into championships,” said Flo Gutierrez, Global Esports Director at Razer. “We owe it to ourselves and to the community to constantly push the envelope, and to carry esports into its next era. Together with Envy and OpTic we’re expanding to tens of millions of new fans and bringing Razer back into the forefront of North American esports where we belong.”

Razer is being integrated across all aspects of the organization including Razer branding and logos on OpTic and Envy team jersey sleeves for OpTic Texas, OpTic Halo, OpTic Valorant, and Envy Rocket League. Future activations will extend across digital and physical properties, and include potential further Razer content integrations, sponsorship of creator-led streams including OpTic Warzone tournaments, exclusive product drops, creator appearances at RazerStore locations, and more.

Razer will also activate at numerous live esports events hosted in North Texas beginning when OpTic Texas hosts the first Call of Duty League major LAN tournament of the season on March 3-6 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the four-day event, with more than 75% of initial ticket sales coming from Call of Duty League faithful traveling from out-of-market. In conjunction with the incredible in-person fan experiences that are being curated, virtual Call of Duty players will also be getting a piece of Razer’s exclusive partnership: Razer will be the sole brand featured on the Call of Duty League in-game operator skin for OpTic Texas shown during match broadcasts.

“Bringing together innovators and industry leaders is core to what we believe will propel esports and gaming further into mainstream culture and entertainment,” said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy. “Adding a global leader of Razer’s caliber across all Envy and OpTic teams and creators gives great payoff to the culture and audience cultivation we’re building today and for the future.”

By integrating continuous feedback sessions with pro players and the community during the design process, Razer’s cutting-edge esports peripherals are engineered to meet players’ every need even in the most strenuous situations. As part of this partnership, Razer will be enlisting Envy and OpTic pro players and creators in crucial R&D feedback for the next generation of gaming and esports peripherals.

“Our players can’t wait to get their hands on the latest Razer products to keep that extra edge when competing at the highest levels,” said Shay Butler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Envy. “This partnership is a great way to kick off our 2022 competitive seasons and beyond.”

For more information on Team Razer, visit www.razer.com/esports.

ASSETS

Please find the press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About Envy Gaming

Envy Gaming, Inc., is an entertainment and esports company based in North Texas. Founded in 2007, Envy is one of the most winning esports organizations in the world and has grown to include a network of competitive gamers, content creators and esports teams with global reach. Envy’s ownership group includes superstar Post Malone, esports industry pioneers Mike Rufail and Hector Rodriguez, and Gray Television. For more information, visit Envy.gg.

About OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming is an esports, media and entertainment organization widely recognized for its competitive success and globally engaged fan base called The GREENWALL. Led by Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez, OpTic has won 50+ esports championships and produced award-winning docuseries including “Vision” and current video series “The Process”. For more information, follow @OpTic on Twitter.

Contacts

Razer

Will Powers



Will.Powers@razer.com

Envy Gaming / OpTic Gaming

Greg Miller



greg@genuinearticlecomms.com