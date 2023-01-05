Razer Pushes the Boundaries of Gaming Innovation With Exciting Announcements at CES 2023

Debuting new technologies such as the world’s first beamforming soundbar with head-tracking AI, and the most powerful Razer Blades ever, Razer kicks off 2023 with new products for gamers everywhere.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(CES 2023) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, ushers in its showcase at CES 2023 with all-new, innovative technologies for attendees to get exclusive first looks. Among groundbreaking concepts and product announcements, CES 2023 is the first opportunity for gamers and tech enthusiasts to get hands-on with the upcoming Razer Edge, the ultimate Android handheld gaming device.





Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G – Exclusive Hands-On and Release Date revealed at CES

Developed with a 6.8” AMOLED display and 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Razer Edge is ideal for an always-connected mobile gaming experience. The handheld is the first device powered and developed exclusively for the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform and is purpose-built with active cooling for long gaming sessions playing top AAA titles and native games on the go without having to compromise performance. The Razer Edge will release in two versions in the US on January 26: Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations across the US for $399.99, and the Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon store locations. More details for Razer Edge 5G pricing are available through Verizon here.

For more details on the new Razer products and concepts that were announced during the show and can be experienced at Booth #15083, Central Hall, please read on below.

Project Carol Concept Design – World’s first head cushion with near-field surround sound and haptics

Razer presents Project Carol, the world’s first head cushion with enveloping near-field surround sound and haptics, taking gamers into a new world of audio and tactile immersion. Project Carol is the latest concept design from Razer’s innovative R&D division, a team dedicated to exploring new product designs, influencing Razer’s future product portfolio, and winning multiple CES Innovation and Best of Show Awards along the way.

Project Carol takes immersion and realism to new heights with its clever use of near-field surround sound for clear, pure audio, paired with 7.1 surround sound for a captivating gaming experience. Unlike traditional speakers, Project Carol’s near-field surround sound provides closer, more direct rear audio, giving a more enveloping soundscape. Project Carol is powered by the award-wining Razer™ HyperSense technology. The cushion converts game sounds into haptic feedback in real-time, allowing gamers to feel everything behind them, placing them firmly in the middle of the action.

Project Carol is natively supported on PC, and designed to fit with all gaming chairs, including Razer’s popular Iskur and Enki lines, via elastic, adjustable straps. Once connected via 2.4 GHz wireless, Project Carol provides up to 8 hours of gaming before needing charging.

For more information on Razer’s Project Carol, please see here.

A new generation of Razer Blades

This 2023 evolution of the Razer Blade marks a paradigm shift for gaming laptops, combining larger, cutting-edge 16:10 aspect displays with the latest and most powerful graphics and processing technology – all contained within Razer’s signature thin and light chassis.

Unveiled at CES, the new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 both come equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel®️ Core™ i9 HX chipset, NVIDIA®’s next-generation RTX™ 40 series graphics processors running up to 175W TGP, and upgradeable DDR5 5600MHz memory. All of this power is made possible by an evolution in design philosophy, facilitating further advancements in thermal regulation provided by an expansion of Razer’s patented vapor chamber cooling technologies.

Razer Blade 16: Bigger. Better. Still the Best.

Within the iconic machined aluminum chassis, the Blade 16 pushes performance and portability further than ever. At 1.50 Graphics Power Density1 (GPD), the Blade 16 is capable of delivering 35% more graphics power per cubic inch than any other currently available 16-inch gaming laptop2.

The Razer Blade 16 continues a proud tradition of employing the absolute best in display technology, configurable with the world’s first3 16-inch HDR-capable dual-mode mini-LED display that boasts 1000 nits peak brightness and less than 3ms response time that ensures that every cycle of graphics power is used to its fullest potential The defining feature of this display is dual native mode switching, allowing seamless selection between Creator and Gamer modes to fit the desired application. Creator mode enables sharp UHD+ native resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Gamer mode provides an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate in native FHD+.

For more information on the new Razer Blade 16, please see here. The Blade 16 will be available Q1 2023 at Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers starting at $2,699.99.

1 Graphics Power Density is determined by dividing a laptop’s Total Graphics Power by its total volume in cubic inches (LxWxH).



2 Research conducted on comparable competing gaming 16” laptops available for sale as of December 19, 2022.



3 Research conducted on comparable competing gaming laptops available for sale as of December 19, 2022 with switchable and mini-LED display functionality.

Razer Blade 18: The Ultimate Desktop Replacement.

With the Razer Blade 18, Razer takes an aggressive first step into the 18-inch laptop category, redefining the large-format laptop. The Blade 18 is Razer’s most powerful laptop ever – a truly uncompromising machine built for hardcore gamers and professional creators.

It touts the most screen real estate yet in a Blade, with a large 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz high refresh rate display providing pristine color accuracy, sharp resolution, and rapid response to support smooth, immersive gameplay and rigorously detailed content creation. All of this without sacrificing the premium, sleek aesthetics and form-factor for which every Razer Blade is known. As a true desktop replacement, in addition to desktop-grade performance the Blade 18 also delivers a feature set expected from a full desktop-and-peripheral setup: a 5MP camera, a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array, upgradeable components, a comprehensive port selection, and hyper-efficient vapor chamber cooling.

For more information on the new Razer Blade 18, please see here. The Blade 18 will be available Q1 2023 at Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers starting at $2,899.99.

*Graphics Power Density is determined by dividing a laptop’s Total Graphics Power by its total volume in cubic inches (LxWxH).

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro – The World’s First Beamforming Soundbar with Head-Tracking AI

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro represents the latest innovation in 3D audio, being the world’s first beamforming soundbar for desktop with head-tracking AI. In partnership with immersive audio pioneers, THX®, and leading 3D audio beamforming experts, Audioscenic, Razer’s new PC soundbar provides the best of both worlds, delivering a surround soundstage whilst ensuring users are always in the sweet spot for the optimal listening experience. All of this is packed into a compact, premium form factor with a simple setup, allowing for a clutter-free desktop.

Combining beamforming surround sound with head-tracking AI technology, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user’s position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener’s positioning in real-time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience.

Powered by THX® Spatial Audio for the immersive experience, combined with Audioscenic user adaptive beamforming, the soundbar provides true-to-life 3D audio for all your entertainment needs. 3D audio can be experienced in two modes: THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Headset is for any stereo content, providing you with pinpoint positional audio previously only found in headsets, while THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers is for any multi-channel content that provides a wide, room-filling soundstage that users would normally experience with a full home theatre system.

Along with the included subwoofer, the Leviathan V2 Pro multi-driver PC soundbar delivers crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass with support for Razer Chroma™ RGB, allowing for deeper immersion with 30 lighting zones, 16.8 million colours, and over 200 games integrated into the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

For more information on the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, please see here. It will be available from January 2023, starting at $399.99 USD / €489.99 MSRP at Razer.com and RazerStores.

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra – The Largest Sensor Ever in a Webcam for DSLR-like high quality

The bigger the sensor, the better the image quality: The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra redefines the visual standards of content creation and streaming. Boasting the largest sensor ever used in a webcam, creators can experience DSLR-level detail and clarity with the plug-and-play simplicity of the most powerful webcam from Razer so far.

The heart of Razer’s new professional webcam is an industry leading ultra-large Sony 1/1.2″ STARVIS™ 2 sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size to capture more light and image data in every pixel for exceptional detail and color. In order to maximize the sensor’s full potential, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is fitted with a custom, ultra-large F/1.7 aperture lens that can capture almost four times more light compared to other webcams, providing crisp, clear images even in low-light conditions.

This exceptional image fidelity is maintained thanks to a cutting-edge processor that can convert raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60 FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into your stream. To guarantee creators are always the center of attention, the Kiyo Pro Ultra’s AI-powered Face Tracking Auto-focus tracks the user’s face to ensure sharp, steady focus while artfully blurring the background thanks to the true bokeh effect. All this without the need for any supplementary hardware or software.

Coupled with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support at 30FPS, creators can achieve true-to-life colors thanks to the Kiyo Pro Ultra’s ability to automatically refine lighting and contrast while correcting over or under exposed areas, in order to add more visual detail and textures that make colors pop, even for darker or lighter tones. Creators can take this further with Razer Synapse which allows them to finetune or tweak their content quality with a comprehensive selection of customizable settings including ISO, shutter speed, pan, tilt, and more.

In addition, the Kiyo Pro Ultra can be plugged in and online within minutes, via direct, hassle-free USB 3.0 connectivity, allowing users quick and easy access to truly professional video quality.

For more information on the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, please see here. It will be available on January 5, 2023 starting at $299.99 USD / €349.99 MSRP exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStores.

VR peripherals designed for Meta Quest 2 – real support for virtual reality

Razer also revealed two VR accessories for Meta Quest 2: The Razer Adjustable Head Strap System and the Razer Facial Interface. Meant to extend VR gameplay and increase comfort, the Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface are built for Meta Quest 2 by Razer in collaboration with ResMed, a leading expert in human factors.

Designed for long-lasting comfort and weight-balanced support, the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System was created with all head shapes in mind. The high-performance nylon material provides reliability, comfort, and durability while the optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active gameplay. The soft adjustable straps will help gamers find their perfect fit and quick slip-on design ensures little interruption in resuming gameplay.

The Razer Facial Interface was developed for extended comfort and optimized support. Created with ultra-thin textured and profiled membranes, the Razer Facial Interface eliminates facial pressure and the use of medical grade, hypoallergenic materials helps to reduce skin irritation. The interface also blocks light while still providing ventilation, so gamers experience uncompromised immersion. The crevice-free surface allows for better hygiene and easier cleaning maintenance while the contoured 3D profile provides the perfect balance of comfort and support.

Razer’s VR peripherals for Meta Quest 2 will be available in the US in Q1 2023 with plans to expand into other regions in the future. For more information, please see here.

