Razer Announces the Ultimate AMD Gaming Laptop: The New Razer Blade 14

The Razer Blade 14 returns as the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop – powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX, and running the fastest 14-inch gaming displays, all in the most compact 14-inch gaming chassis.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMD–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced during their E3 keynote the return of a gaming legend: The Razer Blade 14. After a three-year hiatus, the Blade 14 is back to shake up the scene as the first Razer Blade to ever feature an AMD processor, the 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX, offering the fastest gaming performance in its class1.





The new Razer Blade 14 will also feature up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a Quad HD 165Hz display, all packaged into the world’s most compact 14-inch gaming chassis. Rounding out the 14-inch powerhouse are the signature Razer trappings that have established Razer Blade laptops as one of a kind, including per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, immersive THX® Spatial Audio for dynamic sound, and an abundant offering of ports to make everyday life easier.

“When we introduced the Blade 14 in 2013, Razer challenged the industry to think bigger, yet smaller. The original Blade 14 revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape, earned laptop of the decade, and brought us to where we are today,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “The new Blade 14 aims to shake up the industry once again by combining Razer’s decade worth of experience in crafting ultra-compact and high-end gaming machines with the power and efficiency of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. We are thrilled to bring the ultimate mobile gaming experience to gamers with the Razer Blade 14.”

“As gamers demand lighter and more powerful form factors in gaming laptops, we have remained committed to our goal of delivering best-in-class mobile processors for premium OEM designs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “We are excited to collaborate with Razer, for the first time ever, by powering the Razer Blade 14 with the best mobile processors we have developed for gaming, the Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors.”

Ultra-Powerful

With the revival of the Blade 14 comes the birth of an entirely new partnership between Razer and AMD, culminating in the first Razer Blade ever to run on an AMD processor. The AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor features a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, enabling it to quickly dispatch dense workloads, reduce latency when gaming, and chew through demanding workloads at breakneck speeds. The new Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen™ doesn’t just offer the highest raw computational power in its class, but does it with a cool, quiet efficiency, providing users with up to 12 hours of battery life so they can spend less time near an outlet and more time on the move.

The Blade 14 features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. Built with NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture, the RTX™ 30 Series offers improved ray tracing and advanced AI features to create more visually immersive worlds. In addition to the improved graphical performance, the GeForce RTX 30 Series features a suite of Max-Q technologies such as Dynamic Boost, Whisper Mode 2.0 and a resizable BAR that allow the Blade 14 to remain silent but deadly.

Ultra-Fast

Matching power with visual fidelity, the Blade 14 offers the fastest 14-inch gaming displays in the market. Ranging from Full HD 144Hz up to Quad HD 165Hz, both IPS-grade panels offer excellent color coverage, reaching up to 100% SRGB on the Full HD panel and up to 100% DCI-P3 on the Quad HD panel. The high refresh rate of both panels, paired with the integrated AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology2, delivers a crisp and fluid visual gaming experience. To ensure a consistent and vibrant experience for every user, each panel is custom calibrated at the factory for color accuracy.

Ultra-Thin

Continuing a legacy of industry-leading compact design, the Blade 14 features an all-aluminum chassis, precision milled to reduce any excess waste in the frame and anodized with a matte black coating to ensure a consistent finish that is unique to the touch and resistant to scratches. To make the Blade 14 not just thin but overall compact, the chassis dimensions have been trimmed down to a mere 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59” – making it the world’s smallest 14-inch gaming laptop. To achieve this technical feat, the Blade 14 utilizes Razer’s unique vapor chamber cooling solution instead of the bulky and inefficient heat pipe systems that other gaming laptops rely on.

The vacuum-sealed chamber within the Blade 14 uses vaporized liquid to dissipate heat away from integral components, while working in tandem with two ultra-low-profile fans, each of which features 88 fan blades at a mere .1 mm thin, equivalent to the thinness of a human hair, to pull cool air in and push hot air out, ensuring both the CPU and GPU can operate at maximum capacity while remaining cool.

The Ultimate Experience

Designed to be a versatile tool, the Blade 14 boasts an abundance of user-friendly features that go beyond gaming to improve the day-to-day experience. Lining the top bezel of the display is a sharp 720p webcam for taking web calls when working away from the office, with an IR sensor for a safe and seamless login via Windows Hello. The punchy keyboard is accented with per-key Razer Chroma RGB that can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colors available within Razer Synapse.

Flanking the keyboard are booming speakers that can be tuned via built-in THX Spatial Audio technology for gaming, movies, or music. Lining the sides of the Blade 14 is a plethora of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with power delivery for charging when in a bind, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for connecting legacy items, HDMI 2.1 for easily hooking into board room media sets, and a 3.5mm jack for listening to immersive 3D audio with THX Spatial Audio.

Back to revolutionize the gaming world again, the Blade 14 is the premiere 14-inch gaming laptop, offering the best-of-the-best in every category from processing power, to visuals, to mobility, to versatility. It is the Ultimate AMD Gaming Laptop.

To learn more about the all-new Razer Blade 14, please visit http://razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-14.

Play. Re-Charge. Repeat.

Alongside the Razer Blade 14, Razer also announced their first Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging device, the Razer USB-C GaN charger. Utilizing cutting-edge GaN technology, the new charger is perfect for gamers, prosumers, or those on-the-go. Offering up to 130W of combined charging power between the two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, it enables customers to charge their smartphone, tablet, or laptop, while being small enough to easily fit in a pocket.

The GaN technology featured in the new charger is not only more efficient in terms of size and power delivery compared to a traditional silicon-based charging brick, but also in thermal performance, meaning a reduced risk of over-heating or short circuiting of connected devices. The Razer USB-C GaN Charger ensures gamers and prosumers can always stay connected and powered up on the go.

To learn more about the new Razer USB-C GaN Charger, please visit https://www.razer.com/gaming-pc-accessories/razer-usb-c-gan-charger.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The all-new Razer Blade 14 starts at USD $1799.99 / €1,999.99 MSRP and is available now at Razer.com, RazerStore retail locations, and with select retail partners.

The Razer USB-C GaN Charger is available now for USD $179.99 / €179.99 MSRP on Razer.com and at RazerStore retail locations.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Watch the Razer Blade 14 product video here.

Product images can be downloaded here.

