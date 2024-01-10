RAZ Memory Cell Phone Allows People with Impaired Speech to Speak and be Understood Using their Own Voice

CABIN JOHN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#a11y–RAZ Mobility (www.razmobility.com), is integrating speech recognition technology for non-standard speech into its RAZ Memory Cell Phone. For the first time, this will allow people with impaired speech to speak with their own voice during video calls and be fully understood.





The speech recognition technology is developed by Voiceitt, a leading Voice AI and machine learning company. The integration of this technology into the RAZ Memory Cell Phone will revolutionize the way people with speech disabilities communicate through telecommunications. Rather than typing responses or tapping symbols to communicate over the phone, individuals with non-standard speech will be able to use their own voice, relying on the magic of Voiceitt’s speech recognition technology to translate their non-standard speech into speech that can be understood.

“The collaboration between Voiceitt and RAZ Mobility has the potential to help many who have Parkinson’s, experienced a stroke, or have other conditions that have impacted their speech,” said Rick Robinson, VP & GM of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP. Both Voiceitt and RAZ Mobility are active participants of AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative and have benefited substantially from the Collaborative’s extensive support and activities.

The RAZ Memory Cell Phone is designed to help individuals with dementia, mild cognitive impairment, vision loss, hand tremors, speech disabilities, and seniors who require a simple experience. The phone provides a simple experience for seniors, and allows caregivers to control the phone from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada through its remote manage feature and RAZ Care app.

About RAZ Mobility

RAZ Mobility offers unique and cutting-edge mobile solutions for seniors and people with disabilities. These solutions take the form of mobile devices and mobile applications. RAZ Mobility develops its own solutions, as well as resells the solutions of others, where RAZ Mobility believes that the solutions of others are unique and highly beneficial to individuals with disabilities. Learn more about RAZ Mobility at www.razmobility.com.

About Voiceitt

Voiceitt (www.voiceitt.com) translates dysarthric speech into clear, understandable speech in real-time, with the goal of increasing accessibility for people with non-standard speech, improving their access to education, employment, healthcare, and entertainment. With Voiceitt, aging adults and people suffering from speech disabilities can communicate and interact independently, thus increasing connection, independence, and quality of life. In addition to the Voiceitt2 application, Voiceitt also integrates with software like voice assistants, telehealth platforms, video conferencing, and smart devices to help people access the world around them.

