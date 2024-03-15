RAVE Computer to Launch High-Performance NVIDIA Omniverse-Certified RenderBEAST X2 Workstation at NVIDIA GTC, Elevating Immersive Computing Capabilities

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetterTogether—RAVE Computer, a leader in the manufacturing of purpose-built computing solutions, today announced it will debut the new RenderBEAST® X2 workstation, purpose-built to run NVIDIA Omniverse workloads, the latest in its series of GPU-intensive computers, at NVIDIA GTC, running March 18-21 in San Jose, CA.





Designed to meet the demands of today’s immersive computing landscape, the RenderBEAST X2 sets a new standard in performance and reliability. Leveraging dual NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and an AMD Ryzen liquid-cooled CPU, this powerhouse workstation is specially created for complex rendering tasks, including demanding immersive, XR, and AI scenarios, and large design and engineering workloads.

“Our single-GPU RenderBEAST has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers,” shared Matt Moy, Sr. Systems Engineer for RAVE Computer. “As the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform sets new standards with ray tracing in XR and multi-GPU support, RAVE aimed to maintain the compact size, quiet operation, and superior performance of the original RenderBEAST in multi-GPU configurations. The performance data we’ll share at GTC demonstrates that we’ve achieved an exceptionally efficient and balanced configuration, pushing the boundaries in both raw performance and cost-effectiveness.”

RAVE will feature the RenderBEAST X2 in Booth #1641 for live demos in the XR pavilion of the NVIDIA GTC exhibit hall, and Moy will discuss features of the RenderBEAST X2 on the XR stage on Tuesday, March 19th, at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Both RAVE’s demo and stage presentation feature how to implement real-time ray tracing in mixed reality, with the RenderBEAST X2 powering OpenUSD and NVIDIA RTX-based scenes from NVIDIA Omniverse™, maximized by Varjo’s latest XR-4 Series headset for a true photorealistic immersive experience. Moy’s in-person session will also provide practical advice and strategies for initiating XR projects using Omniverse and the Varjo XR-4 headset powered by the RenderBEAST X2.

RAVE’s RenderBEAST lineup of GPU-intensive computers is designed to be customized and adapted to customer specifications. Boasting compact form factors and whisper-quiet performance, they have been rigorously tuned to support power draw, acoustic output, and thermal performance targets to ensure customers have a balanced system that can run in boost mode for extended periods. This balanced approach delivers highly efficient workflows, allowing maximum compute power that delivers professional AR/VR/XR experiences.

RAVE is an Elite Solution Provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network and participates on the NVIDIA Federal Advisory Council. “RAVE’s RenderBEAST line of computers harness the powerful performance of NVIDIA RTX GPUs to help meet the demands of today’s immersive computing landscape,” said Kevin Berce, Senior Director of Public Sector Software at NVIDIA.

RAVE is also Varjo’s only Elite Reseller partner in North America. “Our partnership with RAVE, grounded in our shared commitment to innovation, has significantly advanced the industrial use of VR and XR technologies, especially in the automotive, manufacturing, and defense sectors. By integrating Varjo’s cutting-edge immersive solutions with RAVE’s expertise, we’ve streamlined complex processes and achieved remarkable operational efficiencies for our enterprise customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to industries worldwide with the combination of the XR-4 Series and RenderBEAST workstations,” said Brandon Turnage, Varjo’s Head of Enterprise Design. Earlier this week, Varjo recognized RAVE Computer as its North American Value-Added Reseller of the Year 2023 for the third consecutive year.

“RAVE is honored and thrilled to be named Varjo’s Reseller of the Year for North America once again,” said Stacey Ferguson, President of RAVE Computer. “This remarkable achievement underscores not only our steadfast partnership with Varjo but also the pivotal role of our RenderBEAST computers in amplifying the brilliance of Varjo’s products. As an Elite Partner, RAVE stands committed to delivering excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that our clients receive transformative solutions that maximize value and elevate possibilities.”

RAVE Computer is a woman-owned small business that has helped people overcome challenges through innovation, specializing in the design, optimization, and integration of purpose-built compute solutions for over 35 years. RAVE strives to serve as trusted advisors and an extension of each client’s team and vision by understanding every unique use case and creating optimized compute solutions.

To learn more about our products and to reach out with a use case for collaboration and optimization, stop by RAVE Booth #1641 while at NVIDIA GTC, contact RAVE Computer at info@rave.com, or call (800) 966-7283. Stay connected to RAVE Computer’s latest news, views and announcements by visiting http://www.rave.com/ and following RAVE Computer on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rave-computer

