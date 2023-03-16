<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Rapyuta Robotics, Maker of the Pick-Assist Robot, Launches “Put-to-Light” Function to Reduce Picking Errors, Increase Productivity

New features showcased at PROMAT 2023, March 20-23

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapyuta Robotics, Co., Ltd., the leading developer of collaborative pick-assist warehouse robots, and the pioneer in Cloud Robotics, will introduce its new “Put-to-Light” function on the Rapyuta PA-AMR to reduce picking errors and increase productivity, in Chicago March 20-23 at PROMAT.


Rapyuta PA-AMR’s picking robots have been deployed by key 3PL players around the world to improve order fulfillment rates and to improve ergonomics for humans, a key mission of Rapyuta Robotics.

“With an increasing number of global customers adopting Rapyuta PA-AMR, we’ve responded to requests for functional improvements to prevent picking errors at logistics sites, as well as adding features to enhance productivity,” said Arudchelvan Krishnamoorthy, CFO, and co-founder. “Our solution was to create a Put-to-Light function to respond to requests and market needs.”

Rapyuta’s new feature works as follows:

1. When pairing with a container

LEDs light up to indicate where to put the container.

The color of LEDs can be configured to match the container, and the width of the illuminated area can be adjusted to match the size of the container.

2. When picking

The LED lighting designates the location of the container for the picked goods.

3. When unloading

The LED lighting designates the container for unloading.

For an in-person demo, visit Rapyuta Robotics at PROMATE 2023, booth #S5177, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois, from March 20-23. For additional information about the Put-to-Light feature, submit a form here: https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/contact-us.

Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics is a leading provider of flexible and collaborative autonomous mobile robot solutions, including their flagship product, Rapyuta PA-AMR. As pioneers in cloud robotics, the company operates with a vision to make robots more attainable and useful by taking an open, platform-centric approach to developing and operating robotics solutions. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Rapyuta Robotics is a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). The company’s founding members previously worked on the RoboEarth and Cubli projects while at ETH Zurich.

Contacts

Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd.

Will Childress

Tel: 773-236-2401

email: pr@rapyuta-robotics.com

Product PR: Yuka Ohashi

email: pr@rapyuta-robotics.com

