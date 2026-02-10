Raptor Technologies Unveils Raptor Insight, Giving Districts and States a Single Source of Truth for K-12 Safety and Wellbeing Data

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Technologies, the leader in K-12 school safety and wellbeing solutions, today announced the launch of Raptor Insight, a centralized analytics platform that gives districts and state agencies a single, holistic view of safety, wellbeing, and key campus operations such as volunteer engagement, student safety workflows, and resource usage.

As schools face rising oversight expectations—from mandated state reporting to board-level transparency—leaders are increasingly challenged by fragmented data scattered across multiple systems. Raptor Insight solves this by unifying campus-level data into one platform, helping decision makers identify trends earlier, respond faster, and implement safety and wellbeing initiatives more consistently across schools.

“Districts and state agencies need reliable, campus-wide visibility to make informed decisions and meet mounting reporting requirements,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “With Raptor Insight, leaders no longer have to wade through spreadsheets or delayed manual reports. Instead, we provide instant access to actionable insight based on defensible, trustworthy and relevant data.”

Accessible within the Raptor product environment and powered by interactive visualizations in Microsoft Power BI, Raptor Insight transforms raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling leaders to:

Spot emerging concerns earlier through trend analysis and anomaly detection, such as spikes in safety incidents or incomplete workflows.

Compare performance across schools to identify disparities and support consistent implementation, such as lower completion rates for required safety tasks.

Strengthen state and board reporting with export-ready, defensible data.

Reduce administrative burden by eliminating manual compilation and report building.

Monitor adoption and usage of safety and wellbeing resources, surfacing underutilized services like incomplete volunteer screenings or low usage of wellbeing tools.

Allocate resources proactively based on program needs or emerging hotspots, such as directing training to campuses with higher volumes of threat assessments.

“As needs and accountability expectations grow, states and districts are placing greater emphasis on measurable, data‑driven safety practices,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. “Raptor Insight gives leaders the visibility they need to intervene earlier, collaborate more effectively, and demonstrate the impact of safety investments.”

Raptor Insight is fully embedded within the Raptor platform, requiring no manual setup, data engineering or IT lift. Raptor Insight is fully integrated with StudentSafe and VolunteerSafe, with additional integrations planned across the full Raptor ecosystem.

By consolidating safety, wellbeing, and operational data in one place, Raptor Insight helps districts and states build a proactive safety culture grounded in transparency, accountability, and real‑time awareness.

For more information about Raptor Insight, visit https://raptortech.com/protect-your-school/raptor-insight/.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

Media Contact:

Media@raptortech.com