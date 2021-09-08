Rapid Global Expansion in Sight, as Chargebacks911 Appoints Mastercard VP, Brad Dillahunty, as Chief Product Officer

Former Mastercard leader served as Vice President of Product Development and Innovation within Cyber and Intelligence Division, following 15 years with IBM

Dillahunty headed groundbreaking Ethoca acquisition deal in 2019 and was responsible for Mastercard’s dispute management technologies

New role will drive global product development and strategic direction at Chargebacks911 and Fi911

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading dispute technology specialist, Chargebacks911, today announces the exciting appointment of technology management leader, Brad Dillahunty, as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Chargebacks911 and sister brand Fi911.

Brad will drive the businesses’ global product development and strengthen operational structures at a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity, in his role as CPO. His unrivaled knowledge of chargebacks, disputes, and technology development, will help define future product strategies as Chargebacks911 and Fi911 continue to break the mold in dispute resolution technology.

With over 25 years’ extensive product and technology leadership, Brad spent the last decade directing the chargeback and dispute strategy at card giant, Mastercard.

As Vice President of Product Development and Innovation within their Cyber and Intelligence Division, Brad was the talent responsible for driving product design and enhancement, as well as the strategic vision and implementation of its dispute processing platform.

“We’re thrilled to have Brad come on board at such a pivotal time for the growth of both brands,” says Monica Eaton-Cardone, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Chargebacks911 and Fi911. “Brad has long since been on my wish list of talent thanks to his extensive experience in disputes, chargebacks, technology development, as well as the wider dispute resolution process.

“I know he will inspire the enhancement of our existing technology and offer a disruptive edge to inform our research strategy and product development direction. His combination of proven and seasoned experience, coupled with a passion to continually drive change and solutions in fraud prevention, makes us all so excited to have Brad join. He is a tremendous addition to our team as we embark upon our mission, to deliver next-generation dispute management solutions to all stakeholders across the value chain.”

This announcement follows the news that Chargebacks911 recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and to date has protected over 10 billion transactions, recovering more than $1 billion in falsely disputed or stolen revenue for merchants worldwide.

Brad comments: “I’m delighted to join the Chargebacks911 and Fi911 families at such a pivotal time in the growth of the dispute resolution industry. The integrity of the brands and their reputations in the industry are unparalleled. I bring my experience of being an informed risk-taker to craft pioneering solutions that will continue to evolve with Chargebacks911 and Fi911.

“There is still a lot of ground to cover: The industry and payment ecosystem are in desperate need of companies like ours that can create new and inspiring solutions, services and products that will not only drive behavior change, but also lead into other growth opportunities.”

Brad and other Subject Matter Experts at Chargebacks911 and FI911 will be hosting the next Chargeback University Event this October in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration is limited to enterprise merchants and financial institutions, with separate workshops catered to each audience. The Chargeback University event is a four-hour seminar where constituents will learn about the latest dispute rules and strategies, understand related impacts and discover best practice tactics to help reduce OPEX and improve effective win rates.

Eaton-Cardone adds: “Brad is joining Chargebacks911 and Fi911 at a time when fraud and chargebacks are surging in line with ecommerce volumes globally. According to Juniper Research, retailers are expected to lose $130 billion in online fraud over the next five years, underlining the need for more agile, data-driven tools to help merchants identify and take control of chargebacks. We have never been in a better position to deliver the solutions and specialist insight required to thwart the growing threat of fraud and allow the entire payments ecosystem to thrive.”

###ENDS###

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, the company is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximize revenue and reduce loss in a variety of industries and sectors within the payments space.

It provides comprehensive and highly scalable solutions for chargeback compliance, handling services and fraud strategy management. The company helps decrease the negative impact of chargebacks, thereby increasing revenue retention to help ensure sustainable growth for every member of the payment channel.

Chargebacks911’s unparalleled category experience and Intelligence Source Detection (ISD™) technology help identify the true source of chargebacks, optimizing revenue recovery opportunities, mediating disputes, safeguarding reputations, and proactively preventing future fraud.

https://chargebacks911.com/

About Fi911

Fi911 supports financial institutions with innovative back-office management technologies created specifically for the banking and payments industries. By offering direct communications between FIs and their ecosystems, the company’s scalable payment product suite offers features that range from fast, flexible merchant onboarding to highly transparent and feature rich client portals.

Fi911’s proprietary DisputeLab™ helps make resolving chargeback disputes faster and more efficient by optimizing each step in the dispute cycle. The company’s unified platform also provides threat detection, reconciliation, and risk management tools, as well as the ability to generate commissions and ISO pay-outs directly through the system.

Established by the dispute experts at Chargebacks911®, Fi911 offers global reach and expertise, as well as customized training and support from recognized industry leaders. https://fi911.com/

About Chargeback University

For more information or to register for the Chargeback University visit www.chargebackuniversity.com.

###ENDS###

