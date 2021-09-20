Ranok Therapeutics to Present its CHAMP™ Platform at 19th Annual Discovery on Target Conference

– Targeted protein degradation a key topic at leading annual pharmaceutical industry event on novel drug targets and technologies

BOSTON & HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ranok Therapeutics (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the company will present at the 19th Annual Discovery on Target conference in Boston, MA, September 27-30, 2021.

Kevin P. Foley, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Ranok Therapeutics, will present a talk entitled “Tumor-Targeted Protein Degradation via Chaperones”, as part of the conference’s PROTACs and Targeted Protein Degradation track.

Ranok has developed a proprietary and innovative targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform technology, CHAMP™ (Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation), that leverages Ranok’s founders’ expertise in protein homeostasis to take advantage of the cellular chaperone network, potentially improving drug safety and efficacy due to selective targeting of disease tissues. The Company announced a $40 million Series B financing in August 2021, bringing the total raised to date to over $50 million in funding.

Event: 19th Annual Discovery on Target Conference



Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021



Time: 9:05 a.m. EDT



Venue: Sheraton Boston, Boston, MA and virtually

In addition, Ranok Therapeutics will be presenting at these upcoming events:

About Ranok Therapeutics

Ranok is a privately held, emerging biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering its proprietary CHAMP™ platform technology, an innovative approach to targeted protein degradation (TPD) for the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Ranok was founded by a leadership team composed of industry veterans from both Chinese and American biotech and pharmaceutical companies and is based in two of the world’s leading centers of innovation and medical research: Hangzhou China and Greater Boston Massachusetts USA. By bringing together cutting-edge medical research from both China and the United States, Ranok’s goal is to create transformative medicines to benefit patients suffering from cancer and other serious diseases around the world. For more information, please visit the company website at www.ranoktherapeutics.com or follow us at LinkedIn and on Twitter @RanokTx.

About Ranok’s CHAMP™ platform

Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation/Degrader (CHAMP™) technology is based on our founders’ extensive backgrounds in protein homeostasis research. This technology takes advantage of the cellular chaperone network, distinguishing it from other targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches. CHAMP™ has a number of unique advantages, including improved safety due to the selective targeting of tumors. Our proprietary R&D engine combines deep biological insight and chemistry expertise to iteratively discover and test new leads, rapidly identifying and advancing optimal development candidates for a variety of important disease targets.

