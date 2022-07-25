Home Business Wire Rand Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Rand Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast to review its results that day.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Monday, August 8, 2022

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, August 15, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13731266. The webcast replay will be available in the investors section at https://ir.randcapital.com/, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Contacts

Company:
Daniel P. Penberthy

President and CEO

Phone:  716.853.0802

Email:  dpenberthy@randcapital.com

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone:  716.843.3908

Email:  dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

