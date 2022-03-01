Home Business Wire Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Friday, March 11, 2022

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/ir-calendar

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, March 18, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13725928. The webcast replay will be available in the investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to

$5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Contacts

Company:
Daniel Penberthy

President and CEO

Phone: 716.853.0802

Email: dpenberthy@randcapital.com

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: 716.843.3908

Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Scientific Games to Be Rebranded “Light & Wonder,” Reflecting Transformation to a Cross-platform Global Game Company Company Expects to Significantly...
Continua a leggere

Coursera to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March: Raymond...
Continua a leggere

Workiva Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WK #ConnectedData--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announces its planned participation at the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021...

Business Wire