Home Business Wire Rand Capital Announces $0.15 per Share Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2022
Business Wire

Rand Capital Announces $0.15 per Share Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

di Business Wire

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.15 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022. At March 31, 2022, Rand had approximately 2.6 million shares outstanding.

Additional Information Regarding Dividend Distributions

The amount and timing of dividend distributions, including future dividend distributions, are subject to the discretion of Rand’s Board of Directors. When declaring distributions, Rand’s Board of Directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year.

The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Contacts

Company:
Daniel Penberthy

President and CEO

Phone: 716.853.0802

Email: dpenberthy@randcapital.com

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: 716.843.3908

Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

The GEO Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earnings Release Scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Before the Market Opens Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022...
Continua a leggere

Fuel Tech Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion...
Continua a leggere

SmartRent Appoints Hiroshi Okamoto as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Okamoto’s experience spans finance and business development to entrepreneurship and investment SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMRT #cfo--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the “Company”...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The GEO Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire