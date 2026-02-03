Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Achieved record 2025 revenue and earnings results
  • Delivered record quarterly product revenue of $96.8 million, fueling record annual product revenue of $347.8 million, up 41% from 2024
  • Generated record quarterly and annual cash from operations of $99.8 million and $360.0 million, respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter was $190.2 million, licensing billings were $71.5 million, product revenue was $96.8 million, and contract and other revenue was $21.8 million. The Company also generated $99.8 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter.

“2025 was a record-breaking year for Rambus, delivering strong growth in revenue and earnings, and new quarterly and annual highs for product revenue and cash from operations,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “Our sustained leadership in DDR5 RCDs and growing contributions from new products drove substantial year-over-year product growth. With a robust roadmap and deep expertise aligned to the secular trends transforming data center and AI, we are well positioned to meet industry needs and drive long-term profitable growth.”

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP (1)

Quarterly Financial Review

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

 

$

96.8

 

 

$

73.4

 

 

$

96.8

 

 

$

73.4

 

Royalties

 

 

71.6

 

 

 

58.2

 

 

 

71.6

 

 

 

58.2

 

Contract and other revenue

 

 

21.8

 

 

 

29.5

 

 

 

21.8

 

 

 

29.5

 

Total revenue

 

 

190.2

 

 

 

161.1

 

 

 

190.2

 

 

 

161.1

 

Cost of product revenue

 

 

37.3

 

 

 

28.5

 

 

 

37.1

 

 

 

28.3

 

Cost of contract and other revenue

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

0.7

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue)

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

79.2

 

 

 

71.7

 

 

 

64.9

 

 

 

60.1

 

Operating income

 

$

70.8

 

 

$

57.9

 

 

$

87.0

 

 

$

72.0

 

Operating margin

 

 

37

%

 

 

36

%

 

 

46

%

 

 

45

%

Net income

 

$

63.8

 

 

$

62.2

 

 

$

74.7

 

 

$

59.6

 

Diluted net income per share

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.55

 

Licensing billings (operational metric) (2)

 

$

71.5

 

 

$

63.6

 

 

$

71.5

 

 

$

63.6

 

_______________

(1)

See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue and cash provided by operating activities are solely presented on a GAAP basis. Additionally, licensing billings is presented as an operational metric, which is defined below.

(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $190.2 million, which was above the Company's expectations. The Company also had licensing billings of $71.5 million, product revenue of $96.8 million, and contract and other revenue of $21.8 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $40.2 million and operating expenses of $79.2 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.2 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue of $38.3 million). The Company’s provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $13.4 million was significantly higher than in the same period in 2024 partially due to the tax legislation enacted in the third quarter of 2025. The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.58 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.68. The Company’s basic share count was 108 million shares and its diluted share count was 110 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025 were $761.8 million, an increase of $88.5 million as compared to September 30, 2025, mainly due to $99.8 million in cash provided by operating activities, offset by $8.6 million paid for capital expenditures.

2026 First Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth the first quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions)

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP (1)

Licensing billings (operational metric) (2)

 

$66 - $72

 

$66 - $72

Product revenue (GAAP)

 

$84 - $90

 

$84 - $90

Contract and other revenue (GAAP)

 

$21 - $27

 

$21 - $27

Total operating costs and expenses

 

$121 - $117

 

$104 - $100

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

$6

 

$6

Diluted share count

 

110

 

110

_______________

(1)

See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates” table included below.

(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $66 million and $72 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $61 million and $67 million, product revenue to be between $84 million and $90 million, and contract and other revenue to be between $21 million and $27 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $121 million and $117 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $104 million and $100 million. These expectations also assume a tax rate of 16% and a diluted share count of 110 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense of $15 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2 million.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call will be audio, slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com, and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+1) 929-458-6194 (international) with ID# 958497.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted net income per share. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax adjustment, and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company’s performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current periods’ portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company’s operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business.

Income tax adjustment. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 20 percent and 22 percent for 2025 and 2024, respectively, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company’s planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next-generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus’ expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company’s ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company’s outlook and financial guidance for the first quarter of 2026 and related drivers, and the Company’s ability to effectively manage market challenges. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company’s management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company’s business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Rambus Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands)

 

December 31,

2025

 

December 31,

2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

182,826

 

$

99,775

Marketable securities

 

 

579,005

 

 

 

382,023

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

137,476

 

 

 

122,813

 

Unbilled receivables

 

 

25,209

 

 

 

25,070

 

Inventories

 

 

44,098

 

 

 

44,634

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

20,202

 

 

 

15,942

 

Total current assets

 

 

988,816

 

 

 

690,257

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

10,171

 

 

 

17,059

 

Goodwill

 

 

286,812

 

 

 

286,812

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

113,051

 

 

 

75,509

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

17,112

 

 

 

21,454

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

105,542

 

 

 

136,466

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

109,947

 

Other assets

 

 

4,759

 

 

 

5,632

 

Total assets

 

$

1,529,545

 

 

$

1,343,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

35,915

 

 

$

18,522

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

 

22,044

 

 

 

19,193

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

29,980

 

 

 

19,903

 

EDA tools software licenses liability

 

 

14,884

 

 

 

8,438

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

6,310

 

 

 

5,617

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,441

 

 

 

10,139

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

120,574

 

 

 

81,812

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

18,671

 

 

 

24,534

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

109,383

 

Long-term EDA tools software licenses liability

 

 

20,908

 

 

 

1,588

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

5,127

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

44,546

 

 

 

140,632

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,364,425

 

 

 

1,120,692

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,529,545

 

 

$

1,343,136

 

Rambus Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

 

$

96,778

 

 

$

73,369

 

 

$

347,754

 

 

$

246,815

 

Royalties

 

 

71,676

 

 

 

58,211

 

 

 

279,378

 

 

 

226,172

 

Contract and other revenue

 

 

21,790

 

 

 

29,522

 

 

 

80,498

 

 

 

83,637

 

Total revenue

 

 

190,244

 

 

 

161,102

 

 

 

707,630

 

 

 

556,624

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

 

37,342

 

 

 

28,494

 

 

 

134,681

 

 

 

95,875

 

Cost of contract and other revenue

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

2,856

 

 

 

3,028

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

6,878

 

 

 

11,204

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

40,210

 

 

 

31,515

 

 

 

144,415

 

 

 

110,107

 

Gross profit

 

 

150,034

 

 

 

129,587

 

 

 

563,215

 

 

 

446,517

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

49,246

 

 

 

43,698

 

 

 

187,708

 

 

 

162,881

 

Sales, general and administrative

 

 

29,961

 

 

 

27,998

 

 

 

115,289

 

 

 

104,094

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

506

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,071

 

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,044

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

79,207

 

 

 

71,726

 

 

 

302,997

 

 

 

263,508

 

Operating income

 

 

70,827

 

 

 

57,861

 

 

 

260,218

 

 

 

183,009

 

Interest income and other income (expense), net

 

 

6,700

 

 

 

4,796

 

 

 

23,111

 

 

 

18,450

 

Interest expense

 

 

(320

)

 

 

(352

)

 

 

(1,373

)

 

 

(1,416

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

6,380

 

 

 

4,444

 

 

 

21,738

 

 

 

17,034

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

77,207

 

 

 

62,305

 

 

 

281,956

 

 

 

200,043

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

13,367

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

51,501

 

 

 

20,222

 

Net income

 

$

63,840

 

 

$

62,202

 

 

$

230,455

 

 

$

179,821

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

2.14

 

 

$

1.67

 

Diluted

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.65

 

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

107,742

 

 

 

106,716

 

 

 

107,548

 

 

 

107,438

 

Diluted

 

 

109,724

 

 

 

108,082

 

 

 

109,235

 

 

 

109,041

 

Rambus Inc.

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of product revenue

 

$

37,342

 

 

$

28,494

 

Adjustment:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(172

)

Non-GAAP cost of product revenue

 

$

37,166

 

 

$

28,322

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

$

79,207

 

 

$

71,726

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(14,269

)

 

 

(11,563

)

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

 

$

64,938

 

 

$

60,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

$

70,827

 

 

$

57,861

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,445

 

 

 

11,735

 

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

2,330

 

Non-GAAP total operating income

 

$

86,992

 

 

$

71,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

63,840

 

 

$

62,202

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,445

 

 

 

11,735

 

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

2,330

 

Income tax adjustment

 

 

(5,307

)

 

 

(16,703

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

74,698

 

 

$

59,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.55

 

Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

 

 

109,724

 

 

 

108,082

 

Rambus Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates

(Unaudited)

 

2026 First Quarter Outlook

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

(In millions)

 

Low

 

High

Forward-looking operating costs and expenses

 

$

121

 

 

$

117

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(15

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses

 

$

104

 

 

$

100

 

 


