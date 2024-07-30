Rambus Expands Industry-Leading Memory Interface Chip Offering to High-Performance PCs with DDR5 Client Clock Driver

Highlights:









Leverages broad server memory expertise to address the growing requirements of AI, gaming and content creation in desktop and notebook PCs

New client product offering includes DDR5 Client Clock Driver and SPD Hub

Enables state-of-the-art DDR5 client DIMMs with operation up to 7200 MT/s

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientClockDriver—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its DDR5 Client Clock Driver (CKD) for next-generation, high-performance desktops and notebooks. The Rambus DDR5 CKD and SPD Hub are part of a new client memory interface chip product offering that brings server technology advancements to the client market. Leveraging over 30 years of memory system expertise, the Rambus DDR5 CKD enables new client DIMMs (CSODIMMs and CUDIMMs) to operate at state-of-the-art data rates of up to 7200 Megatransfers per second (MT/s), and deliver breakthrough performance in next-generation PCs.

“ As advanced technologies first developed for the data center proliferate to the client space, increasingly powerful PCs will take gaming, content creation and AI to new levels,” said Rami Sethi, SVP and general manager of Memory Interface Chips at Rambus. “ This new DDR5 Client Clock Driver is the latest addition to our growing line up of chip solutions that enable breakthrough memory performance across the computing landscape, and bring more value to our customers.”

In addition to the CKD, Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips include Gen1 to Gen4 RCDs, Power Management ICs (PMICs), Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hubs and Temperature Sensors for leading-edge servers. As data rates continue to rise, signal integrity (SI) and power integrity (PI) management become increasingly vital. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its SI/PI expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips to deliver superior signal integrity and power efficiency at higher yield for server and client DIMMs.

More Information:

Learn more about the Rambus DDR5 CKD at rambus.com/memory-interface-chips/ddr5-client-dimm-chipset/ddr5-ckd.

Follow Rambus:



Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

X/Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Cori Pasinetti



Rambus Corporate Communications



t: (650) 309-6226



cpasinetti@rambus.com