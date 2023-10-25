Rambus Boosts AI Performance with 9.6 Gbps HBM3 Memory Controller IP

Highlights:









Enhances Rambus high-performance memory IP portfolio for AI/ML and other advanced data center workloads

Supports future evolution of HBM3 memory standard with up to 9.6 Gbps data rates

Enables industry-leading memory throughput of over 1.2 TB/s

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that the Rambus HBM3 Memory Controller IP now delivers up to 9.6 Gigabits per second (Gbps) performance supporting the continued evolution of the HBM3 standard. With a 50% increase over the HBM3 Gen1 data rate of 6.4 Gbps, the Rambus HBM3 Memory Controller can enable a total memory throughput of over 1.2 Terabytes per second (TB/s) for training of recommender systems, generative AI and other demanding data center workloads.

“ HBM3 is the memory of choice for AI/ML training, with large language models requiring the constant advancement of high-performance memory technologies,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. “ Thanks to Rambus innovation and engineering excellence, we’re delivering the industry’s leading-edge performance of 9.6 Gbps in our HBM3 Memory Controller IP.”

“ HBM is a crucial memory technology for faster, more efficient processing of large AI training and inferencing sets, such as those used for generative AI,” said Soo-Kyoum Kim, vice president, memory semiconductors at IDC. “ It is critical that HBM IP providers like Rambus continually advance performance to enable leading-edge AI accelerators that meet the demanding requirements of the market.”

HBM uses an innovative 2.5D/3D architecture which offers a high memory bandwidth and low power consumption solution for AI accelerators. With excellent latency and a compact footprint, it has become a leading choice for AI training hardware.

The Rambus HBM3 Memory Controller IP is designed for use in applications requiring high memory throughput, low latency and full programmability. The Controller is a modular, highly configurable solution that can be tailored to each customer’s unique requirements for size and performance. Rambus provides integration and validation of the HBM3 Controller with the customer’s choice of third-party HBM3 PHY.

The Rambus HBM3 Memory Controller is available for licensing today. Learn more at www.rambus.com/interface-ip/hbm/

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

