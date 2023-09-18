Rambus Added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RMBS—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index℠ (SOX℠), effective September 18, 2023.





“ We are very pleased to join other major semiconductor companies in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index on Nasdaq,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “ This is a great milestone for Rambus in our ongoing evolution as a leading chip provider. I am very proud of the entire team for this accomplishment as we continue to execute on our strategy and drive the future growth of the company.”

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Index.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-looking statements

Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus’ outlook and financial estimates (if any), may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.

Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions may include, but are not limited to: the expected benefits and costs of the event; management plans relating to the event; factors described under “Risk Factors” in Rambus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.

