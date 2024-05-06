Edgewater Wireless Applauds the NRC IRAP IP Assist Program

Innovative program supports the development of Canadian IP and helps secure next-generation wireless capabilities and applications

OTTAWA, Canada & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$YFI #Densification–Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT markets, is pleased to acknowledge the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) IP Assist program, for its strategic support of Edgewater Wireless’ ground-breaking Wi-Fi and wireless IP.

“Supporting Canadian innovation through programs like the NRC IRAP IP Assist program creates greater opportunities for companies like ours to develop ground-breaking, standards-leading Intellectual Property and helps secure Canada’s position in the global wireless and semiconductor ecosystem,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “Working with and receiving critical support from Canadian government programs helps innovation-driven companies like Edgewater excel on the global stage.”

“It is an exciting time in the evolution of Wi-Fi, with the launch of Wi-Fi7 and its marquee feature – Multi-Link Operation (MLO). MLO is the first feature to require multiple channels, amplifying the vast need for Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing to deliver low-latency Wi-Fi,” said Eric Smith, VP of Product for Edgewater Wireless. “With support from NRC IRAP, we are developing and patenting the most exciting inventions yet which harness Spectrum Slicing’s ground-breaking capabilities — decreasing latency and increasing aggregate throughput in Wi-Fi service delivery for Service Providers and enterprises alike.”

The development of additional IP in Spectrum Slicing extends Edgewater’s leadership position in the space and strategically positions Edgewater as the de-facto company for implementing this advanced technology. With support received through the NRC IRAP IP Assist Program, Edgewater can assure that the novelties which arise from its thought leadership and the continued development of Spectrum Slicing technology remain the IP of Edgewater and can effect a positive result in the Canadian semiconductor, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence (AI) industries, building financial and economic security for Canada and Edgewater.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in each area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

