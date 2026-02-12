Ralliant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAL) announced today that Tami Newcombe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 11:20 AM ET.

Additionally, Ms. Newcombe and Mr. Reynolds will also be presenting at Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 10:25 AM ET.

Access to the real-time audio webcasts for both events may be found on the Ralliant Investor Relations website at https://investors.ralliant.com, where related materials will also be posted in advance and a replay of the webcast will be archived afterward.

About Ralliant

Ralliant is a global provider of precision technologies that specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and highly engineered products. Ralliant’s two strategic reporting segments — Test & Measurement and Sensors & Safety Systems — include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The Company’s businesses empower engineers with precision technologies essential for breakthrough innovation that brings advanced technologies to the market faster and more efficiently. With over 150 years of operating experience and enduring customer trust, we are known for delivering innovative, high-quality products with the precision that mission-critical systems demand. Ralliant is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and employs a team of approximately 7,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees. The Company’s global footprint enables a unique 'engineer to engineer' approach, which allows it to build enduring trust, credibility, and partnerships with customers across both Fortune 1000 companies and next generation start-up enterprises. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of the Company’s operating model is the Ralliant Business System. For more information please visit: www.ralliant.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Nathan McCurren

Vice President, Investor Relations

Ralliant Corporation

Investors@ralliant.com

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT

Alvenia Scarborough

Vice President, Communications

Ralliant Corporation

Communications@ralliant.com