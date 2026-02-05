Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter highlights

Revenue of $555 million, up 1% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially

Net loss of $(1.4) billion with a net loss margin of (248)%, adjusted EBITDA of $116 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%; Net loss included $1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the Test & Measurement segment, mainly driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business

Diluted net loss per share of $(12.10); adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.69

Operating cash flow of $102 million; free cash flow of $92 million

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

For the fourth quarter, revenue of $555 million increased 1% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

Net loss was $(1.4) billion or $(12.10) per diluted share, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $1.4 billion recorded in the Test & Measurement segment, primarily driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business. Adjusted net earnings were $79 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS of $0.69.

Net loss margin was (248)% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.8%.

“Q4 marked the third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, continuing the improvement we achieved throughout a pivotal year for Ralliant,” said Tami Newcombe, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined execution amplified by continued deployment of the Ralliant Business System drove another strong quarter, with results at or above the high end of our guidance ranges.”

Ms. Newcombe continued, “I am proud of our team’s focus and resilience as we balanced performance with the successful completion of our separation while navigating a dynamic global macroeconomic environment. Over the course of the year, we delivered on our commitments, sharpened our long‑term strategy, ramped innovation, and established guiding principles that define how we operate for our customers, shareholders, and one another. As we enter 2026, we do so with momentum, supported by strong secular tailwinds, a healthy balance sheet, and a clear set of strategic priorities that position us well to deliver on our long-term commitments.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Highlights

(All results compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 unless otherwise noted.)

Sensors & Safety Systems (S&SS)

Electric grid monitoring solutions, defense and space technologies, industrial sensors for demanding environments

Revenue of $337 million, up 6%, and up 3% sequentially

Operating profit of $85 million and operating profit margin of 25.1%, down 7% and down 350 basis points, respectively; sequentially operating profit decreased 6% and operating profit margin was down 250 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA of $94 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.0%, down 3% and down 280 basis points, respectively; sequentially adjusted EBITDA increased 1% and adjusted EBITDA margin was down 70 basis points

Strong secular demand across the Company’s high‑growth vectors drove revenue growth during the quarter. Utilities customers continued to invest in grid modernization and expansion initiatives, driven by electrification and data center demand. Defense & Space revenue growth was driven by robust demand and an increase in shipments while backlog continues to grow. Growth also accelerated in select areas of the Industrial Manufacturing and Other end markets. Operating profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin declined during the quarter, primarily due to higher employee costs.

Test & Measurement (T&M)

Precision instruments and essential software and services for advanced electronics

Revenue of $217 million, down 6%, and up 7% sequentially

Operating loss of $1.4 billion and operating margin of (661)%, which include a $1.4 billion non-cash impairment of goodwill recorded in the Test & Measurement segment described below; the sequential decrease is not meaningful on a percentage basis as it was affected by the impairment

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%, down 21% and 310 basis points, respectively; sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 23% and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 200 basis points

Within the T&M segment, the year‑over‑year revenue decline was primarily attributable to the impact of a large Semiconductor customer project in prior periods. Sequentially, revenue gradually improved in Diversified Electronics and momentum continued in Communications. Operating profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin declined during the quarter, primarily due to lower revenue and higher employee costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, in connection with its annual impairment testing, the Company recorded a non‑cash goodwill impairment charge of $1.4 billion related to the Test & Measurement reporting unit. The impairment was primarily driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business, reflecting slower‑than‑anticipated progression and recent reduction in industry forecasts of future electric vehicle (“EV”) adoption. The impairment charge has been excluded from the adjusted results presented in this earnings release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

On a reported basis, the Company generated $102 million of cash flow from operating activities and invested $10 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $92 million, compared with cash flow from operating activities of $161 million and free cash flow of $147 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had $319 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.15 billion of total debt. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid $34 million to Fortive.

On January 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. The first quarter 2026 dividend is payable on March 23, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026. In 2025, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase authorization of $200 million, which remains fully available.

The dividend declaration and share repurchase authorization demonstrate the Company’s capacity and commitment to return capital to stockholders. The Company is focused on driving total shareholder returns through its capital allocation priorities outlined at its June 10, 2025, Investor Day. These include organic reinvestment, return of capital, and selective tuck-in acquisitions.

OUTLOOK1

First Quarter 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, Ralliant is providing the following outlook:

Revenue: $508 to $522 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 17% to 18%

Adjusted EPS: $0.46 to $0.52

Assumptions

Year-over-year revenue growth of 5% to 8%, including approximately 2 percentage points from FX; sequential revenue decline consistent with typical seasonality

Adj. EBITDA margin reduction year-over-year is mostly due to higher operating expenses and investments in our growth strategy, partially offset by the benefit of operating leverage on higher revenue

Tariff assumptions are based on policy announcements as of January 30th, 2026; expect to continue to fully offset cost of known tariffs

Interest expense of $16 to $18 million

Adjusted effective tax rate of 16% to 18%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 114 to 115 million

Full Year 2026

For the full year 2026, Ralliant is providing the following outlook:

Revenue: $2.1 to $2.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 18% to 20%

Adjusted EPS: $2.22 to $2.42

Assumptions

Sequential increase in revenue each quarter consistent with typical seasonality

Adj. EBITDA margin inclusive of ~250 bps headwind from lapping lower pre-spin operating costs; excluding this impact, implies a 40-45% incremental margin in 2026 on a like-for-like basis

Tariff assumptions are based on policy announcements as of January 30th, 2026; expect to continue to fully offset cost of known tariffs

Interest expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and weighted average diluted shares outstanding consistent with Q1

Free cash flow conversion over 95% on trailing twelve-month basis, inclusive of capex at 2-3%

ABOUT RALLIANT

Ralliant is a global provider of precision technologies that specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and highly engineered products. Ralliant’s two strategic reporting segments — Test & Measurement and Sensors & Safety Systems — include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The Company’s businesses empower engineers with precision technologies essential for breakthrough innovation that brings advanced technologies to the market faster and more efficiently. With over 150 years of operating experience and enduring customer trust, we are known for delivering innovative, high-quality products with the precision that mission-critical systems demand. Ralliant is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and employs a team of approximately 7,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees. The Company’s global footprint enables a unique 'engineer to engineer' approach, which allows it to build enduring trust, credibility, and partnerships with customers across both Fortune 1000 companies and next generation start-up enterprises. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of the Company’s operating model is the Ralliant Business System. For more information please visit: www.ralliant.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this earnings release also references “adjusted net earnings,” “adjusted EPS,” “adjusted EBITDA” (including segment adjusted EBITDA), “adjusted EBITDA margin” (including segment adjusted EBITDA margin), “free cash flow,” “free cash flow conversion,” and “adjusted effective tax rate,” which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures, when used in conjunction with the most directly GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors, how management uses such non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of certain of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included in “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information” below. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures but should instead be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ralliant in this earnings release may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this earnings release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated financial results, outlook or guidance, assumptions underlying such outlook or guidance (including the effects of tariffs and our ability to offset them, the effects of seasonality on our business, and impacts from changes in incentive compensation); cash flows, the Company’s liquidity position or other financial measures; management’s plans and strategies for future operations and growth, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, cost reductions and savings initiatives, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, customer demand, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic opportunities, shareholder value creation, capital allocation priorities, stock repurchases and dividends; the effects of the separation from Fortive on the Company; growth, declines and other trends in markets the Company sells into, including the expected impact of trade and tariff policies and impacts from changes in EV demand; changes in government contracting requirements and federal spending; new or modified laws, regulations and accounting pronouncements; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; tax rates, tax provisions, and the impact of changes to tax laws; general economic and capital markets conditions, including expected impact of inflation or interest rate changes; impact of geopolitical events and other hostilities; the timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that the Company intends or believes will or may occur in the future.

Terminology such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “positioned”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “estimate”, “grow”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may”, “strategy”, “opportunity”, “possible”, “potential”, “outlook”, “assumptions”, “target”, and “guidance” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements are accompanied by such words. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by management of the Company in light of their experience and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth under “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Information Statement filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Form 10-12B/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 28, 2025, and under “Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed later with the SEC (the Company’s “Annual Report on Form 10-K”).

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from the results, developments and business decisions contemplated by the Company’s forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document or other communication in which they are made (or such earlier date as may be specified in such statement). Ralliant assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

All fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial information in this earnings release is preliminary, based on the Company’s estimates and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the full year, which will be reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, may vary from the information in this earnings release. In particular, until its financial statements are issued in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company may be required to recognize certain subsequent events (such as in connection with contingencies or the realization of assets) which could affect the Company’s final results.

RALLIANT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Sales $ 554.6 $ 548.1 $ 2,068.8 $ 2,154.7 Cost of sales (274.6 ) (266.3 ) (1,028.5 ) (1,042.6 ) Gross profit 280.0 281.8 1,040.3 1,112.1 Operating costs: Selling, general, and administrative (163.2 ) (137.6 ) (616.6 ) (552.1 ) Research and development (42.9 ) (42.0 ) (165.0 ) (163.5 ) Gain on sale of property — — — 63.1 Goodwill impairment (1,441.7 ) — (1,441.7 ) — Operating (loss) profit (1,367.8 ) 102.2 (1,183.0 ) 459.6 Non-operating expense, net: Interest expense, net (16.0 ) — (32.3 ) — Loss from divestiture — — — (25.6 ) Other non-operating expenses, net — (0.5 ) (1.1 ) (1.4 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes (1,383.8 ) 101.7 (1,216.4 ) 432.6 Income tax benefit (expense) 9.9 (19.0 ) (6.1 ) (78.0 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (1,373.9 ) $ 82.7 $ (1,222.5 ) $ 354.6 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (12.17 ) $ 0.73 $ (10.84 ) $ 3.15 Diluted $ (12.10 ) $ 0.73 $ (10.78 ) $ 3.15 Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 112.9 112.7 112.8 112.7 Diluted 113.6 112.7 113.4 112.7

RALLIANT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Sales: Test and measurement $ 217.4 $ 230.4 $ 801.5 $ 937.5 Sensors and safety systems 337.2 317.7 1,267.3 1,217.2 Total $ 554.6 $ 548.1 $ 2,068.8 $ 2,154.7 Operating (loss) profit: Test and measurement $ (1,437.6 ) $ 11.2 $ (1,465.4 ) $ 122.8 Sensors and safety systems 84.6 91.0 341.1 336.8 Unallocated corporate costs and other (a) (14.8 ) — (58.7 ) — Total $ (1,367.8 ) $ 102.2 $ (1,183.0 ) $ 459.6 Operating (loss) profit margins: Test and measurement (661.3 )% 4.9 % (182.8 )% 13.1 % Sensors and safety systems 25.1 % 28.6 % 26.9 % 27.7 % Total (246.6 )% 18.6 % (57.2 )% 21.3 % (a) Amounts primarily related to the stock-based compensation modification and standalone public company costs

RALLIANT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 318.8 $ — Accounts receivable less allowance for credit losses of $7.8 and $11.3, respectively 285.3 293.8 Inventories, net 301.6 282.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70.4 41.9 Total current assets 976.1 618.6 Property, plant, and equipment, net 214.2 200.2 Other assets 163.7 151.0 Goodwill 1,672.4 2,940.0 Other intangible assets, net 795.2 809.6 Total assets $ 3,821.6 $ 4,719.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 530.4 $ — Trade accounts payable 263.7 254.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 365.6 279.1 Total current liabilities 1,159.7 533.7 Long-term debt 618.4 — Other long-term liabilities 409.2 422.9 Equity 1,634.3 3,762.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,821.6 $ 4,719.4

RALLIANT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) earnings $ (1,222.5 ) $ 354.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill Impairment 1,441.7 — Amortization 86.9 84.0 Depreciation 28.6 29.0 Stock-based compensation 56.2 24.5 Gain on sale of property — (63.1 ) Loss from divestiture — 25.6 Change in operating assets and liabilities 6.7 (0.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 397.6 454.5 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (39.2 ) (34.3 ) Proceeds from sale of property 1.5 60.2 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received — (1,718.2 ) Cash infusion into divestiture — (14.0 ) All other investing activities — (1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (37.7 ) (1,707.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from borrowings 1,146.8 — Consideration paid to Former Parent in connection with separation (1,150.0 ) — All other financing activities (51.5 ) 1,261.1 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (54.7 ) 1,261.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 13.6 (8.3 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 318.8 — Beginning balance of cash and equivalents — — Ending balance of cash and equivalents $ 318.8 $ —

RALLIANT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

AND OTHER INFORMATION

This earnings release includes a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below. Management believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures described below provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing aspects of the operations of Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant”, the “Company”, “its”, or “their”), that when reconciled to the corresponding most directly comparable GAAP measure, help its investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of its business, and facilitate comparisons of its operational performance and profitability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

