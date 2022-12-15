Raiven Capital Invests in Data Protection Firm Trilio

Funding Will Spur Innovation in Product and Engineering

TORONTO & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudapps–Raiven Capital, a global early-stage tech venture fund, announced its investment in Trilio, a cloud-based data protection and management software.

Raiven joined the round with lead investor SKK Ventures, as well as T-Mobile Ventures, Wayra Telefonica Innovation, Genesis Accel, .406 Ventures and Jack Egan. The $17 million Series B round will fund greater product development, engineering, and customer operations. To date, Trilio has raised a total of $36 Million.

Maurice Elisha, Raiven’s Paris-based venture partner, who brought the investment said that: “First, Raiven welcomes new CEO Massood Zarrabian, former CEO and Chairman of BA Insight. We have great faith in him. And we are excited to invest in Trilio, which anticipates the next technology of data storage and security. As the world digitizes, we see more data breaches. Big data-backed businesses are finding it difficult to ensure the safety of their data. Trilio addresses this pain point well.”

Jim Baty, Raiven Capital advisor added that: “As the world moves from legacy application development to container services orchestration, Trilio is at the forefront, especially as industries embrace more holistic and integrated management with cybersecurity at its core.”

David Safaii, Executive Chairman of Trilio, said that: “We are excited to have Raiven as investors, especially as they bring invaluable insight and deep knowledge which will be critical as we move forward.”

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native cybersecurity and data protection. Its tools simplify management of applications using Kubernetes and OpenStack. TrilioVault technology is trusted by architects and DevOps engineers for backup and recovery, migration, ransomware protection and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to easily migrate to new cloud infrastructure, recover quickly from ransomware attacks and comply with disaster recovery.

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global early-stage technology venture fund with roots in Silicon Valley and Toronto focusing on AI, DLT and IoT. Raiven seeks passionate founders building companies that optimize value chains across cybersecurity, finance, energy, health, environment, and food sectors. Once growth is robust, Raiven exits to later-stage capital in Silicon Valley and beyond.

