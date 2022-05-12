Raising the Standard for Security and Integrity in Crypto and DeFi: Solidus Labs Secures a $45 Million B-round

The round is led by Liberty City Ventures and joined by Evolution Equity Partners, Declaration Partners, and angels including former U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks and former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo. The funds will help Solidus address skyrocketing demand for crypto and DeFi risk monitoring and establish high market integrity standards across the industry.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto–Crypto-native market integrity and risk monitoring leader Solidus Labs announced today it has secured a $45 million Series B funding round, led by Liberty City Ventures. Additional funds participating in the round include Evolution Equity Partners which led Solidus’ A-series funding in May 2021, Declaration Partners, Hanaco Ventures, and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments.

The round announced today also includes angel investor Brian Brooks, former U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency, as well as Plural Ventures, a venture community including among its members former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and former CFTC Chief Innovation Officer Daniel Gorfine, who both invested in Solidus’ A round, and former New York State Department of Financial Services Executive Deputy Superintendent Matthew Homer.

The announcement comes on the backdrop of record breaking crypto and DeFi adoption – with some estimates placing total value locked (TVL) in DeFi at more than $200 billion in the beginning of 2022 – but also record breaking fraud, manipulation and market abuse. Solidus Labs, named by Citigroup as category-definer for crypto market surveillance, has been the first company to focus on addressing crypto market integrity since the industry’s early days. In light of mounting regulatory and public pressure to protect users and investors and improve market integrity standards and investor protection in digital asset markets, Solidus reports massive demand for its solutions, and has more than quadrupled its team since the beginning of 2021.

In March 2022, the firm unveiled its all-in-one crypto-native risk monitoring suite – titled HALO – built from the ground up to address the new challenges presented by crypto and DeFi and enable institutional and mainstream adoption. HALO currently services dozens of leading crypto and DeFi platforms, financial institutions and regulators, monitoring more than 1 trillion trading events per day in more than 150 markets and protecting upwards of 25 million crypto market participants and investors. The platform deploys over 50 different proprietary market abuse typologies, shielding investors and safeguarding crypto businesses from new threats unique to the crypto and decentralized finance space.

Setting the standards for the future of financial markets, in February 2022, Solidus initiated the launch of the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) – a group of 30 leading firms – including Coinbase, Robinhood, Gemini, GSR, Circle and BitStamp – pledging to prevent market manipulation and advance safe crypto markets. In December 2021, Solidus Labs hosted crypto risk and compliance leaders for a fireside chat on crypto regulation with SEC Chair Gary Gensler and former Chair Jay Clayton, as part of the firm’s Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity (DACOM) Summit series.

As a leader of industry-regulator dialogue, in July 2021 the firm hired ex-CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger as VP Regulatory Affairs. Solidus’ investors and advisors include senior former financial regulators like former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes, and leading entrepreneurs including StarCompliance Founder Marc Epstein, International Securities Exchange Founder David Krell, and AngelList Founder Naval Ravikant.

“For Web3 and the DeFi economy to truly fulfill their massive potential, there’s a need to mitigate new risks – both in terms of liquidity enablement and on the consumer and investor protection side. This is where Solidus’ crypto-native solutions come into play, and the reason we’ve been experiencing a 560% year-over-year revenue increase,” says Asaf Meir, Solidus’ Founder and Chief Executive. “The additional funds will allow us to support the growing cohort of financial institutions looking to expand into the DeFi space, accelerate the deployment of our threat intelligence capabilities, and expand our R&D to solve a fast-growing array of DeFi specific use-cases and needs.”

“How fast crypto and DeFi will be able to grow depends on how effective critical guardrails and checks and balances are – and Solidus is consistently leading the market in providing innovative, crypto-native market integrity solutions,” added Emil Woods, partner at Liberty City Ventures, which invests in leading firms building the infrastructure for crypto markets like Paxos, Lukka, Figment, Fireblocks and Consensys. “Solidus’ experience in traditional finance, combined with years of crypto risk monitoring, formidable regulatory relations and deep understanding of the digital asset and DeFi landscape today makes the company best-positioned to enable the potential, while addressing the evolving risks.”

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (T3) market integrity solutions – trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence.

Our mission is to enable safer crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow.

Crypto and DeFi platforms, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO – our real time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster – and safer.

About Liberty City Ventures

Liberty City Ventures is a New York City based venture capital firm founded in 2012 focused on investing in companies building blockchain technology solutions and companies implementing blockchain technology.

Contacts

Media Contact

Trevor Davis, Gregory FCA



P: 443-248-0359



E: trevor@gregoryfca.com