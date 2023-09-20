Raise Commercial Real Estate Welcomes Richard Duff as Head of Portfolio Strategy

Duff’s appointment is a strategic step forward for Raise as it redefines the commercial real estate industry through technology-driven innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raise Commercial Real Estate, a modern real estate technology and brokerage firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Richard Duff as Head of Portfolio Strategy. This appointment represents a significant stride forward for Raise as it redefines the commercial real estate industry through technology-driven innovation.





The real estate and workplace sectors are currently undergoing a profound transformation driven by technological advancements. Despite various industries embracing tech disruption, real estate has been among the slowest to adopt these changes fully. Richard Duff’s appointment underscores Raise’s unwavering commitment to harnessing technology across the entire real estate lifecycle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard Duff to the Raise team,” stated Justin Bedecarre, CEO of Raise Commercial Real Estate. “His extensive background in architecture coupled with his expertise in real estate and workplace make him an invaluable addition. With a track record at Better Home & Finance in pioneering growth and cost management strategies, Richard brings diverse problem-solving skills to our team. His presence bolsters our culture of innovation as we reshape the commercial real estate industry.”

As Head of Portfolio Strategy at Raise, Duff will use his expertise to help clients optimize their portfolios. He will play a pivotal role in developing the technology platform, including Raise’s Portfolio Management and Workplace Analytics products, to provide clients with real-time utilization metrics and actionable solutions.

“Being a part of Raise Commercial Real Estate presents an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking company that’s reshaping the industry,” said Duff. “I am excited to leverage my expertise to help companies leverage new technologies, improve efficiency, and empower their employees through real estate.”

Duff’s appointment reaffirms Raise’s commitment to technology-driven solutions and optimizing portfolio strategies. His presence will empower the company’s teams and nurture a culture of leadership, innovation, and collaboration.

About Raise:

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver, and New York City. Raise is a modern real estate technology and brokerage firm pairing expert brokers, project managers, and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies with world-class service in finding, building, and managing their workplaces. Since its inception, Raise has helped hundreds of the most influential and thought-provoking companies, including Palantir, Notion, Brex, Y Combinator, and more. Raise investors include Point72 Ventures, Initialized Capital, Founders Fund, Founder Collective, SV Angel, SaaStr, House Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures, Peak State Ventures, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work.

