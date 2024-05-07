Archer Aviation Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.
BofA Securities: Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference 2024
Thursday, May 16, 2024 in New York, NY
52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Boston, MA
The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Archer’s website here. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.
About Archer
Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.
To learn more, visit www.archer.com.
Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR
Contacts
For Investors
investors@archer.com
For Media
The Brand Amp
Archer@TheBrandAmp.com