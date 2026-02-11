Rain Earned Wage Access Platform Integrated Into Microsoft Teams

Rain’s new integration with Microsoft allows users to view available earned wages directly within Microsoft Teams

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rain, a leading provider of earned wage access (EWA) and other financial health solutions, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams that enables employees to view their available earned wage balance before payday, directly within their daily workspace. This integration makes Rain one of the first earned wage access providers for Microsoft Teams.

“Earned wage access is proving to be an essential employer-sponsored benefit offering for employees,” said Rain’s VP of Channel Sales & Partnerships, Shohan Rahman. “With Microsoft Teams, one of the most widely used workplace platforms, employees can easily see their earned wage balance in a platform they engage with every day. And because of this increased adoption of Rain within Teams, we can now work more closely with Microsoft.”

By integrating with Teams, Rain helps employers provide tools for employee financial health, giving frontline workers the ability to view the portion of their earned wages available for withdrawal within the same platform they already use to communicate, access schedules and stay connected at work.

“Integrating Rain’s earned wage access solution into Teams gives employers another way to empower their workers with modern, mobile-friendly tools that support their day-to-day work and overall well-being,” said Jeff Strasser, general manager, AI Business Solutions, US Retail & CPG at Microsoft. “It’s a great example of how our partner ecosystem extends the value of Teams, especially in frontline worker scenarios.”

By bringing Rain’s responsible earned wage access solution directly into Microsoft Teams, Rain is helping employers create a more connected, supported and financially resilient frontline workforce.

For more information, visit www.rainapp.com.

About Rain

Rain is the trusted leader in employee-centric financial wellness solutions, serving middle-market and enterprise organizations nationwide. Through a comprehensive suite of offerings, including earned wage access and an array of financial wellness benefits used by over 3.5 million employees and facilitating more than $3 billion in early wage access, Rain seamlessly integrates into any organization's existing infrastructure, providing the flexibility essential for effective financial management. And, with a steadfast mission to eliminate payday loans and predatory financial products, Rain champions individual empowerment, giving employees control over their income and financial futures. Visit www.rainapp.com to learn how to elevate your workforce's financial well-being with Rain.

Media

Elle Welch

SourceCode Communications for Rain

rain@sourcecodecomms.com