Raft Welcomes William “Bill” Bal as Senior Vice President of Growth

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raft announced today the appointment of William “Bill” Bal as Senior Vice President of Growth. Bal brings over 23 years of industry knowledge in delivering advanced solutions for national security customers and dynamic leadership to Raft. He will be instrumental in steering business strategy, fostering collaborative leadership, tackling complex challenges, and spearheading new business opportunities.





“I am excited to join Raft and play a role in its continued success in providing mission-critical solutions,” said Bal. “Raft’s culture of applying innovation to complex mission challenges aligns with my own passion. I’m looking forward to working with the team to define and achieve Raft’s future vision in support of our mission partners.”

Bal’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Raft embarks on expanding its capabilities and advancing its offerings in digital transformation, intelligence, and multi-domain operations. His deep industry knowledge and experience delivering innovation to emerging mission challenges will ensure Raft continues to focus on tomorrow’s challenges today.

“Bill’s extensive industry experience and unwavering dedication to excellence makes him the ideal leader for our growth initiatives,” said Mark Procaccini, Chief Operating Officer at Raft. “His remarkable track record in strategic growth and adeptness in navigating complex environments will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and serve our clients.”

Most recently, Bill served as Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Omni Federal, where he led transformative business initiatives leading to a successful strategic investment by Madison Dearborn Partners. His background as a former Air Force Intelligence Officer, with both active-duty and reserve service, underscores his profound expertise in national security solutions, further solidifying his role as a leading figure in the field.

Under Bill’s strategic leadership, Raft is poised to continue its rapid growth and deliver cutting-edge solutions for its public sector partners. His vision and strategic acumen will drive Raft toward new heights of success in the evolving government contracting landscape.

About Raft

Raft, among America’s Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

Contacts

raft@rhstrategic.com