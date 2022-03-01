Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 48% YoY

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure assets in 21 countries, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure, commented:

“ We are pleased to report record revenue of $103.6 million in 2021, up 48% from 2020, with gross profit increasing to $101.1 million in 2021, up 46% from 2020. Our exceptional team of originators helped us to acquire communication sites which generate $34.3 million of annual rent, resulting in a record $474.0 million in Acquisition Capex, or an initial yield of 6.6% on net growth spend, which includes origination selling, general and administrative expenses.

In the fourth quarter, we increased revenue by 44% year-over-year, and we grew Annualized In-Place Rents by 40% to a record $117.9 million. These high quality, primarily triple net and inflation-protected cash flow streams underlying mission-critical sites provide us with a powerful platform to execute our digital infrastructure ground lease aggregation strategy. Including capital raised from our January 2022 borrowings, we have approximately $880 million in cash, the vast majority of which is available to deploy for making additional site acquisitions that meet our disciplined underwriting criteria, which targets attractive risk-adjusted levered returns for our shareholders.”

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 44% to $29.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to revenue of $20.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 40% to $27.9 million in Q4 2021, as compared to gross profit of $19.9 million in the corresponding prior year period, while the Company generated a gross profit margin of approximately 96% in Q4 2021.

Annualized In-Place Rents increased to $117.9 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $33.8 million or 40% over the Annualized In-Place Rents of $84.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Revenue increased 48% to $103.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to revenue of $69.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Gross Profit rose 46% to $101.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to gross profit of $69.1 million in the prior year.

Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets, as identified in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $469.7 million and $180.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. This represented an increase of $289.0 million, or 160%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 over the prior year.

Acquisition Capex was $474.0 million and $220.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, or an increase of $253.3 million, or 115%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 over the prior year.

Please refer to the GAAP financial disclosures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measurement set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company pays for its acquisitions of real property interests either with a one-time payment at the time of acquisition or, under certain circumstances, with a combination of upfront payments and future contractually committed payments over a period of time, in each case pursuant to the individual acquisition agreement. In the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, the one-time and upfront cash payments are reported as Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets. The total cash spent and the commitment for future payments in any given period for the acquisition of real property interests, adjusted for changes in foreign currency, is our Acquisition Capex. Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP metric, albeit one the Company believes is valuable to readers of the Company’s financial statements. Please refer to the table below for a full reconciliation of Acquisition Capex.

LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2021, Radius had $632.2 million of total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Pro forma for the January 2022 financing transaction discussed below, the Company had approximately $880 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

The summary below presents significant financing activities that occurred in 2021. In aggregate, these transactions generated $1.2 billion in net proceeds for the Company.

In January 2022, Radius borrowed €225 million ($257.5 million as of the funding date) of the €750 million available under a new financing facility that the Company entered into in December 2021. The initial borrowing accrues interest at a fixed annual rate of approximately 3.2%, which will be payable quarterly and will mature in January 2030, at which time all outstanding principal amounts shall be repaid.

In December 2021, the Company received approximately $188.7 million of cash proceeds resulting from the cumulative exercises of approximately 49.2 million outstanding warrants, resulting in the issuance of 16.4 million shares of Class A Common stock. All outstanding unexercised warrants were subsequently redeemed by the Company, as the price of the Company’s Class A common stock met the $18.00 mandatory redemption threshold.

In December 2021, Radius borrowed €97.2 million and £33.7 million in loans under existing debt facilities that mature in October 2031, resulting in an increase in the Company’s outstanding debt of approximately $154.3 million. These borrowings accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of approximately 2.84% (for Euros) and 3.78% (for Pounds Sterling).

In September 2021, the Company issued $264.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2.5% senior unsecured convertible notes. The notes are convertible by the holders into cash, shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at the Company’s election. The Company used approximately $33.2 million of the net proceeds from the notes to pay the cost of capped call transactions that raised the effective conversion rate of the notes to $34.80 from $22.62, which is intended to limit potential dilution to Class A common stockholders.

In May 2021, Radius issued 14.3 million shares of Class A Common Stock to certain institutional investors at a purchase price of $13.95 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $200.0 million. Total net offering proceeds were approximately $191.5 million after deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

In April 2021, the Company issued $75 million junior secured debt on its domestic rental streams with a 6% cash pay interest-only note that matures in April 2023.

In February 2021, Radius issued €77 million (or $94 million) junior secured debt on its global rental streams with a 3.9% cash pay interest and 1.75% paid-in-kind note that matures in November 2028.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Based on the current pipeline of investment opportunities, management anticipates that the recent pace of Acquisition Capex will be maintained for at least the next several quarters. Specifically, Radius is targeting the deployment of at least $400 million of Acquisition Capex during 2022 with the potential for some variability as a result of the timing of closing larger transactions.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and supplemental materials with additional details regarding the Company’s operating results, financial position and investment portfolio will be available through the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website: https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website.

Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay can be accessed through March 15, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13725797.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure assets in 21 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission-critical digital infrastructure. Radius’s proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including the attachments, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, capital expenditures, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information available to us. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Certain important factors that we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements are summarized below, including the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of COVID-19 on the U.S., regional and global economies, the U.S. sustainable infrastructure market and the broader financial markets. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also impacted, and is likely to continue to impact, directly or indirectly, many of the other important factors below and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) and in our subsequent filings under the Exchange Act. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect us. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the outbreak domestically and internationally, uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of federal, state and local governments’ efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and respond to its direct and indirect impact on the U.S. economy and economic activity, including the availability, distribution, acceptance and efficacy of vaccines (including boosters); and responses to new or mutated strains of COVID-19 (such as the delta and omicron variants) or a similar virus (including vaccine-resistant strains).

Important other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the extent to which wireless carriers or tower companies consolidate their operations, exit the wireless communications business or share site infrastructure to a significant degree; the extent to which new technologies reduce demand for wireless infrastructure; competition for assets; whether the tenant leases for the wireless communication tower or antennae located on our real property interests are renewed with similar rates or at all; the extent of unexpected lease cancellations, given that substantially all of the tenant leases associated with our assets may be terminated upon limited notice by the wireless carrier or tower company and unexpected lease cancellations could materially impact cash flow from operations; economic, political, cultural and other risks to our operations outside the U.S., including risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and local inflation rates; any regulatory uncertainty; the extent to which we continue to grow at an accelerated rate, which may prevent us from achieving profitability or positive cash flow at a company level (as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the foreseeable future; the fact that we have incurred a significant amount of debt and may in the future incur additional indebtedness; the extent to which the terms of our debt agreements limit our flexibility in operating our business; and the other factors, risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Year ended December 31, 2021 Period from February 10, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Period from January 1, 2020 to February 9, 2020 Revenue $ 103,609 $ 62,923 $ 6,836 Cost of service 2,493 619 34 Gross profit 101,116 62,304 6,802 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 73,154 60,565 4,344 Share-based compensation 15,802 83,421 — Amortization and depreciation 64,440 43,005 2,584 Impairment – decommissions 2,998 1,975 530 Total operating expenses 156,394 188,966 7,458 Operating loss (55,278 ) (126,662 ) (656 ) Other income (expense): Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency debt 33,656 (40,434 ) 11,500 Interest expense, net (47,365 ) (25,201 ) (3,623 ) Other income (expense), net (992 ) 1,916 (277 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 1,264 — Total other income (expense), net (14,701 ) (62,455 ) 7,600 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (69,979 ) (189,117 ) 6,944 Income tax expense (benefit) (327 ) 2,825 767 Net income (loss) (69,652 ) (191,942 ) $ 6,177 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,757 ) (9,851 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders (64,895 ) (182,091 ) Stock dividend payment to holders of Series A Founders Preferred Stock (31,391 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (96,286 ) $ (182,091 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (3.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 71,083,353 58,425,000 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 456,146 $ 99,896 Restricted cash 2,085 1,614 Trade receivables, net 7,933 7,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,685 17,352 Total current assets 486,849 126,691 Real property interests, net: Right-of-use assets – finance leases, net 301,865 237,862 Telecom real property interests, net 1,174,186 851,529 Real property interests, net 1,476,051 1,089,391 Intangible assets, net 7,914 5,880 Property and equipment, net 1,789 1,382 Goodwill 80,509 80,509 Deferred tax asset 160 1,173 Restricted cash, long-term 173,962 113,938 Other long-term assets 9,701 9,266 Total assets $ 2,236,935 $ 1,428,230 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 36,995 $ 30,854 Rent received in advance 24,485 19,587 Finance lease liabilities, current 10,567 9,920 Telecom real property interest liabilities, current 3,828 5,749 Total current liabilities 75,875 66,110 Finance lease liabilities 24,766 23,925 Telecom real property interest liabilities 12,884 11,813 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,272,225 728,473 Deferred tax liability 62,296 57,137 Other long-term liabilities 5,231 8,704 Total liabilities 1,453,277 896,162 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Series B Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 92,159,612 and 58,425,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 9 — Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 11,551,769 and 11,414,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,038,740 673,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,784 ) 15,768 Accumulated deficit (278,132 ) (213,237 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. 732,833 476,486 Noncontrolling interest 50,825 55,582 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,236,935 $ 1,428,230 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Year ended December 31, 2021 Period from February 10, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Period from January 1, 2020 to February 9, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (69,652 ) $ (191,942 ) $ 6,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 64,440 43,005 2,584 Amortization of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities discount 1,380 1,279 213 Impairment – decommissions 2,998 1,975 530 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt (33,656 ) 40,434 (11,500 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,923 192 280 Provision for bad debt expense 682 323 26 Share-based compensation 15,802 83,421 — Deferred income taxes (3,350 ) (962 ) 339 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,264 ) — Change in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (1,961 ) (53 ) (682 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,485 ) (5,911 ) 935 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 7,201 (15,316 ) (4,605 ) Rent received in advance 6,184 2,282 2,251 Net cash used in operating activities (14,494 ) (42,537 ) (3,452 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid in APW Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (277,065 ) — Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets (469,725 ) (175,665 ) (5,064 ) Advances on note receivable — (2,500 ) (17,500 ) Payments received on note receivable — 20,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (987 ) (1,049 ) (40 ) Net cash used in investing activities (470,712 ) (436,279 ) (22,604 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under debt agreements 587,735 163,720 — Repayments of term loans and other debt (237 ) (48,065 ) (250 ) Purchase of capped call options (33,221 ) — — Debt issuance costs (15,352 ) (3,721 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 191,461 — — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and warrants 188,871 — — Repayments of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities (16,464 ) (12,081 ) (3,149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 902,793 99,853 (3,399 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 417,587 (378,963 ) (29,455 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and restricted cash (842 ) 5,783 (232 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 215,448 588,628 78,046 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 632,193 $ 215,448 $ 48,359 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 41,659 $ 22,574 $ 4,684 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,321 $ 2,748 $ 1,112 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We identify certain additional financial measures not defined by GAAP that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, gross profit and net cash provided by operating activities.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jason Harbes, CFA



Email: investorrelations@radiusglobal.com

Phone: 1-484-278-2667

Read full story here