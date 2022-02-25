Radisys Showcases Open Telecom and Digital Engagement Innovations at #MWC22

Operating at the intersection of three key factors – Disaggregation, Broadband-Everywhere and Advanced Monetization

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced a showcase of its end-to-end open telecom and digital engagement portfolio at MWC Barcelona 2022 in Booth 5B81. Following the successful disaggregation of the flagship Media Server which is currently operating in over 200 networks, Radisys is extending the principles of disaggregation across both fixed and mobile broadband access offerings. Radisys’ Software-centric Network Functions, complemented by Open Hardware components, are now ready for operators to deploy to begin accruing the benefits of modern network architectures. Complementing these offerings, the focus on monetization leverages the power of computing-at-the-edge and offers new revenue opportunities.

Disaggregation of 5G and FTTX Access Networks

Radisys will demonstrate 5GNR solutions enabled with its Release 16 compliant 5G software and systems integration capabilities. Attendees will learn how Radisys with its ecosystem partners is enabling a diverse customer base in the 5G space for CSPs, private networks and other market verticals. The 5G Innovation Showcase will include a 5G Small Cell demonstration with highly optimized architecture and low footprint and a network-in-a-box demonstration with 5G vRAN protocol software.

Radisys will demonstrate its open, disaggregated, cloud native PON solution with the flexibility and scalability to transform FTTX networks. Attendees will see triple-play services over XGS-PON with Radisys’ Combo PON OLTs (simultaneous G-PON and XGS-PON support).

Radisys is actively participating in the SD-RAN and VOLTHA demonstrations with ONF. Meet Radisys at the ONF Pavilion Hall 1 (Booth 1F66).

Broadband-everywhere

Radisys will demonstrate the realization of true, converged broadband-everywhere networks powered by software-defined, disaggregated, Open RAN leveraging FTTX-based xHaul transport supported by automation, analytics monetization, and guaranteed assurance of service.

Radisys will showcase its complete network lifecycle services – consult, design, build, integrate, operate, and optimize – across all of the network domains of today’s digital networks including the RAN, Optical/IP Transport, Core and Enterprise networks.

Monetization

Radisys’ Smart Living Demonstration is made possible by Radisys’ Reach Smart Home that enables broadband service providers to increase customer stickiness and revenue by bundling smart home services with broadband plans. Use cases include comfort living, home security, safety and energy management. Radisys’ Smart Home Operator Dashboard brings insightful business KPIs for monetizing new services.

Radisys’ Digital Engagement showcase will highlight the video analytics capabilities of its Engage Platform, including mask detection and social distancing. Service providers can use these analytics to build specific applications such as biometric authentication and COVID policy enforcement. Attendees will have a personalized interaction with Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant (EVA) – the world’s first three-in-one AI-based video bot. Radisys will feature its newly launched Engage Digital Platform (EDP), a flexible, reliable and low code/no code Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS). Radisys will demonstrate the ease of use of the EDP Portal where admins and developers can create new services almost instantaneously via a drag and drop menu.



Leadership Presence

Radisys and global service providers Deutsche Telekom and Reliance Jio will share their joint vision on disaggregated access during an interactive panel discussion taking place Tuesday, March 1 at 15:10-15:25 CET on the DT booth stage, Booth 3M31.

Radisys is sponsoring the Open RAN Summit at MWC. Ganesh Shenbagaraman, head of integrated products and ecosystems, will participate on a panel discussion on “Open RAN Opportunity Use Cases” on March 2 from 2:30pm-3:30pm in CC3.13 Fira Gran Via.

Radisys’ head of Mobility Software and Services, Munish Chhabra will participate in Xilinx’s 5G Leadership Power Hour Theater Session on March 2 from 9:30am-11:00am at the CET Theater 2 in Hall 7.

“Our theme for MWC is ‘Connectivity Reimagined, Experience Reimagined, Telco Reimagined’ and we are showing service provider and enterprise customers how our solutions can aid their network and business transformation with open platforms and architectures, and new innovative services and digital engagement solutions to reimagine their role as true digital engagement providers,” said Natasha Tamaskar, head of Global Marketing, Business Strategy and Digital Endpoints Business, Radisys. “Unlike other modern OEMs in the market, Radisys has a unique position as our portfolio covers both fixed and mobile access and leverages the global footprint of our media platform complemented by digital endpoints and services. Our solutions enable greater service opportunities and enhanced digital experiences for customers across the globe.”

