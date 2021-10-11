Radisys Showcases Connect Open Broadband Portfolio at Broadband World Forum 2021

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its Connect Open Broadband solution showcase in Booth A24 at Broadband World Forum 2021, with the event exhibition taking place October 13-14 in Amsterdam, and the online event occurring October 11-15. Radisys will present live demonstrations that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks, simplify network operations, and be prepared to meet their customers’ changing needs. Radisys will demonstrate triple-play services, including high-speed internet and video streaming over Gigabit-PON (G-PON) and XGS-PON, and its Smart Home portfolio—including the Radisys Reach Smart Home Gateway and customizable mobile application—along with a sampling of available sensors, cameras and other devices that work together as an integrated solution.

Radisys will join other industry thought leaders in sessions exploring broadband innovation:

Rajesh Chundury, VP of Customers Solutions, will present, “Advance Your FTTx Network with Cloud -Native Containerized Solutions for PON” on October 11 at 10:30am in the virtual session and live in-person October 14 from 2:10pm-2:30pm.

-Native Containerized Solutions for PON” on October 11 at 10:30am in the virtual session and live in-person October 14 from 2:10pm-2:30pm. Chundury will also participate in the Open Networking Foundation’s workshop “Taking opensource to production in broadband network with VOLTHA, a community view” on October 13, 3:00pm-5:00pm. The discussion will also feature experts from Adtran, Deutsche Telekom, Netsia and Türk Telekom.

The Radisys showcase will feature key solutions from its broadband and Smart Home portfolios. The demonstrations will include the Connect Broadband Access Controller (CBAC)-C (Centralized) and CBAC-D (Distributed) deployments using Radisys’ RLT-1600G and RLT-1600X Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) for fiber to the x (FTTX) deployments.

Radisys’ CBAC software enables service providers to evolve their fiber networks with an open software solution that facilitates faster product innovation cycles, increased automation, and deeper network visibility.

The Radisys Combo PON OLT features full PON port flexibility and enables broadband providers to leverage G-PON technology while also providing the option to expand their network and rollout XGS-PON deployments using the same OLT hardware at their pace and optimizing their cost model.

Radisys’ Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) are built with inherent efficiencies and scalability to support data, voice, video and other broadband services for residential and commercial subscribers on fiber networks.

Radisys’ Smart Home solutions help service providers broaden the utility of their data plans with life-enriching services and features that consumers want, to create new revenue streams and increase average revenue per user.

“Radisys is delivering best-in-class devices and leading software solutions that add value to the broadband ecosystem, elevating broadband service provider offerings and enhancing their data plans,” said Harris Razak, senior vice president of Broadband Access, Radisys. “Broadband World Forum 2021 is an exciting opportunity to showcase our portfolio that enables service providers to expand their fiber networks with world class solutions and leverage an open device ecosystem to create new revenue streams.”

To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts at Broadband World Forum 2021, contact open@radisys.com.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nereus for Radisys



Lori Mesecke, +1-503-459-9150



lmesecke@nereus-worldwide.com