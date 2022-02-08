Home Business Wire Radiation Detection Company Announces Contract With Vizient for Dosimeter Badge Service
Radiation Detection Company Announces Contract With Vizient for Dosimeter Badge Service

RDC agreement offers Vizient members safe, reliable help in meeting radiation safety compliance needs.

GEORGETOWN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radiation Detection Company (RDC) today announces an agreement with Vizient, Inc. to offer Radiation Monitoring Services to Vizient member health care organizations looking to meet radiation safety compliance requirements at an affordable rate without sacrificing service and reliability.

With COVID’s impact raising challenges in the healthcare industry, issues such as employee turnover, supply shortages, and increased costs have left healthcare providers in need of more effective operating solutions. RDC’s dosimetry services provide a reliable way for healthcare providers to ensure employee radiation safety and maintain business compliance – now with enhanced savings through Vizient.

“We are extremely excited to be chosen by Vizient as a dosimetry supplier – all members now have the opportunity to experience unparalleled service at Vizient’s negotiated rates. Our 70+ years of experience means we focus on safety in a friendly, professional and efficient manner.” – Ted Godard, GPO Coordinator

Through the Vizient and Radiation Detection Co. Supplier contract, Vizient members can benefit from:

  • Reliable service through US based supply-chain
  • Lead time as little as 2 days through in-house manufacturing
  • Quick access to live customer service
  • Easy to use customer portal to quickly manage badge roster
  • Highest Quality NVLAP Accredited Service (NVLAP lab code 100512-0)

To learn more, visit Radiation Detection Company’s dedicated Vizient dosimetry information page.

Radiation Detection Company is accredited to provide TLD dosimetry services with National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) which is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NVLAP Lab Code 100512-0.

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country with a customer base of academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Vizient membership represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Contacts

Amanda Smith – P: 512-948-3292 | E: amanda.smith@radetco.com

