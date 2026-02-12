Radiant Logic Launches “Through the Eyes of the Adversary” Webinar Series Exploring Identity as the Primary Attack Surface

New series features former hackers and offensive security experts examining how modern breaches begin and spread through identity

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, the pioneer of Identity Data Fabric and leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), today announced the launch of a three-part webinar series, Through the Eyes of the Adversary: How Identity Is Exploited as the Primary Attack Surface. The series features former hackers, malware researchers, and offensive security practitioners who will examine how modern cyberattacks increasingly begin and spread through identity.

As human, non-human, and AI-driven identities proliferate across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, attackers are exploiting fragmented identity data, excessive privileges, misconfigurations, and broken trust relationships to move laterally, maintain persistence, and escalate access without triggering traditional security controls. This series offers a rare adversary-level view into how identity is assessed, abused, and weaponized in real-world attacks, and what defenders can do to close those gaps.

The three-session series includes:

Session 1: Through the Eyes of the Adversary: Why Identity Is the First Battlefield

February 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Featuring Master OccupyTheWeb

This opening session explores how attackers evaluate identity relationships long before touching critical infrastructure. OccupyTheWeb will explain how adversaries map users, service accounts, and trust assumptions to uncover invisible attack paths across IT and OT environments, and why identity is often the quietest and most reliable entry point. During the session, attendees will gain insight into how adversaries map identity relationships across IT and OT environments, correlate human and non-human identities, and identify broken trust assumptions that allow attacks to remain invisible. The discussion will also highlight upstream conditions attackers seek, including over-privileged access, stale credentials, unmanaged service accounts, and blind trust between systems, along with practical steps organizations can take to reduce identity risk through least privilege, just-in-time access, and focused monitoring of high-value identities.

Session 2: Through the Eyes of the Adversary, Part 2: Identity Abuse in Real-World Breaches

March 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Featuring Marcus Hutchins

Malware researcher and incident responder Marcus Hutchins connects identity abuse to real-world ransomware, malware, and data breach scenarios. Drawing from incident timelines seen in the wild, this session shows how credential theft, token abuse, session hijacking, and misconfigured federation accelerate attacker movement and impact, and what identity signals responders wish they had earlier.

Session 3: Through the Eyes of the Adversary, Part 3: Breaking and Defending Identity in Hybrid Enterprises

April 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Featuring Freaky Clown

In the final session, physical and cyber security expert Freaky Clown examines how attackers blend digital and physical identity abuse. From social engineering and badge cloning to over-trusted VPN access and forgotten contractor identities, this session highlights how small identity oversights combine to enable full compromise and outlines practical steps to harden identity across hybrid enterprises.

“This series is about shifting perspective,” said Anders Askasen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Radiant Logic. “When defenders understand how attackers actually see identity inside an organization, they can start closing the gaps that enable modern breaches. Identity can no longer be treated as just an access layer. It has become the primary control plane.”

Register for the “Through the Eyes of the Adversary” webinar series.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic is the pioneer of the Identity Data Fabric and a leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM). We help complex enterprises reduce identity risk and strengthen resilience by turning fragmented identity data into a unified, observable, and actionable foundation for security.

RadiantOne Identity Data Cloud is a centralized platform that unifies identity data across legacy systems, cloud platforms, and non-human identities, observes risk in real-time with AI-driven analytics, and acts through built-in remediation with full accountability. The result is continuous visibility, contextual intelligence, and faster risk reduction across the IAM ecosystem.

Trusted by one-third of the Fortune 100 and 60% of US Federal Cabinet Agencies, Radiant Logic helps eliminate identity sprawl, accelerate business operations, minimize your attack surface, and automate compliance. Learn more at radiantlogic.com.

Media Contact

Sydney Drayton

Sdraytonc@radiantlogic.com