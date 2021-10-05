Qwasar Silicon Valley Wins 2021 Award for Best Cloud Computing Bootcamp From Intelligent.com

Home Business Wire Qwasar Silicon Valley Wins 2021 Award for Best Cloud Computing Bootcamp From...
OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud-based coding school Qwasar Silicon Valley today officially announced that it was selected as one of “The 10 best cloud computing bootcamps of 2021” by Intelligent.com.

The independent study was conducted by Intelligent who judged numerous cloud-based coding schools based on the following criteria:

  • Time to complete
  • Prerequisites required
  • Flexible schedule
  • Certificate of completion

Qwasar was selected for “Best Interview Training” thanks to their technical interview preparation program. The program prepares students through 40+ technical interviews throughout the program to ensure they will pass the rigorous technical interviews they typically endure during the hiring process at top-tier tech companies.

CEO and co-founder Kwame Yangame commented, “We are beyond delighted to win such a prestigious award. Many of these industry awards can be pay-for-play so the fact that this was independently adjudicated makes it feel even more worthwhile to us. We would like to thank Intelligent.com for taking the time to rigorously review us and the other schools.”

Qwasar prides itself for creating high-quality, low-cost courses which after 9-12 months of intensive learning, qualifies students to begin working in software engineering, cloud computing, or app development jobs in a wide range of companies. Qwasar’s courses consist of live coding sessions, pair programming workshops, role play technical interviews, 20-40 software projects, a few hundred coding exercises, and a strong learning community. By graduation, students will have experience with multiple cloud infrastructures and tools, scripting, and monitoring systems, including Terraform, Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Jenkins, AWS, GCP, and Azur.

Qwasar is also the first coding school whose training system has been licensed by Community Colleges such as Cañada Community College at Menlo Park in Silicon Valley. Together, they offer a course which has been heavily subsidized by the local government in a bid to rapidly train a more diverse workforce to resolve the massive professional coders skills shortage across America.

To find out more about Qwasar, please visit www.qwasar.io.

Contacts

Jennifer Robertson

jennifer@qwasar.io

