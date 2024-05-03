QuSecure Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes

QuSecure Recognized for Outstanding Company Reputation, Employee Satisfaction and Growth; Ranks No. 83 out of 3,000 Companies Evaluated for Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 List

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Forbes–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced it has been named one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes. According to Forbes and Statista, “Millions of data points were used to determine the company scores, and the 500 startups with the highest scores made our final ranking of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024.” Companies did not pay a fee or apply to be considered for the list. QuSecure ranks number 83, as published by Forbes.





According to Forbes: “Considerable research shows that businesses that prioritize employee happiness have workers who are more engaged and productive. And the companies on this year’s list of America’s Best Startup Employers have figured this out.”

QuSecure is joined in the top 100 by innovative companies including OpenAI, Brex, and Axiom Space.

To create the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify privately held companies headquartered in the U.S. that employ more than 50 people and were founded between 2014 and 2021. The companies were evaluated on three criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

“We know it’s the people at QuSecure fueling our world-class organization and industry-leading post-quantum cryptography solution,” said Dave Krauthamer, CEO at QuSecure. “It’s an honor to rank so highly on Forbes’ best startup list after their extensive evaluation. QuSecure is an exciting place to work because we are consistently engaged in innovative ways to stretch the boundaries of quantum-safe technologies and crypto-agility. As a science, encryption is a never-ending battle to stay ahead of the bad actors and QuSecure invests heavily in our people to ensure we have the strongest and most expert team to stay abreast of our customer’s needs. At QuSecure we all play a critical part of the shared quantum security journey and it’s our common values that keeps us motivated and aligned.”

QuSecure’s QuProtect software, available now for testing and deployment, offers a comprehensive, end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that combines zero-trust, next-generation quantum-resilient technology and crypto-agility to protect networks, cloud systems, edge devices, and satellite communications against today’s cyberattacks and future quantum threats, all with minimal disruption to existing systems.

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to “use the advent of quantum computing to act as a catalyst to fix the foundation of data security infrastructure. By putting people first, we work to assure private and safe communication, anytime, anywhere, on any device.” Its quantum-safe and crypto-agile solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first cryptographic agility platform that facilitates the upgrade to PQC and beyond. For more information visit www.qusecure.com

