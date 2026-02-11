QuSecure Appoints Brian Cunningham as EVP Strategy & Growth to Scale Federal and Commercial Adoption of Post-Quantum Security

Former Special Operations Commander, Navy SEAL, and Enterprise Technology Executive Joins QuSecure as Demand Accelerates for Crypto-agile, Quantum-resilient Cybersecurity

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NavySEAL--QuSecure™, Inc., the market leader in post-quantum cybersecurity and cryptographic agility, today announced the appointment of Brian Cunningham as Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Growth, as enterprises and government agencies accelerate the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Cunningham joins QuSecure at a critical inflection point, bringing deep experience scaling mission-critical systems across federal and commercial environments where security, compliance, and execution rigor are paramount.

In his role, Cunningham will be responsible for building and scaling QuSecure’s go-to-market operating system across federal and commercial sectors, aligning strategy, delivery readiness, partner ecosystems, and execution discipline to support enterprise-wide adoption of quantum-resilient security. His focus will include accelerating market readiness, strengthening operational alignment, and helping customers modernize cryptography without disruption as PQC mandates and threats converge.

“As organizations move from awareness to action on post-quantum security, execution matters as much as innovation,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO and co-founder of QuSecure. “Brian brings a rare combination of operational discipline, strategic clarity, and credibility across government and enterprise markets. He knows how to build systems that scale under pressure, and that capability is exactly what QuSecure needs as demand for quantum-safe security accelerates.”

“Post-quantum cryptography is no longer a future problem; it’s a present execution challenge,” said Brian Cunningham. “Organizations know they need to modernize cryptography, but many struggle with how to do it safely, at scale, and without breaking critical systems. QuSecure has built the right platform for this moment, and I’m excited to help scale the strategy, partnerships, and operational muscle required to turn PQC readiness into durable advantage for customers.”

Cunningham brings nearly three decades of leadership experience spanning global operations, strategy, and technology deployment. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of FoundationaLLM.AI, where he helped scale an AI-driven agentic data platform, driving significant revenue growth and operational maturity. He has also held senior strategy and growth leadership roles at Solliance, Inc., leading corporate strategy, market expansion, and global partner ecosystems supporting Fortune 100 clients.

Earlier in his career, Cunningham served for more than 25 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL and senior Special Operations officer, leading high-stakes missions and complex organizations in some of the world’s most demanding environments. His leadership roles included Commanding Officer of SEAL Team ONE; Deputy Commander of the U.S. AFRICOM Joint Task Force; Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy for Naval Special Warfare; Director of Operations for U.S. Special Operations Command-Africa; and several senior operational roles within U.S. and NATO joint task forces.

Cunningham holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Science in International Business Management from Villanova University. He has completed graduate studies and certificate programs at Stanford University, MIT, Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, and the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business.

QuSecure has experienced unprecedented growth and today has the most crypto-agility deployments of any organization worldwide. With a diverse roster of customers that includes the U.S. Army and Air Force, key players in the telecommunications and energy sectors, leading financial institutions and global cloud services providers, QuSecure has quickly become the market’s leader in delivering crypto agile, quantum-resistant cybersecurity enterprise software solutions. Last year, the company announced the successful closing of additional funding, bringing its Series A round to $28M. Additionally, with its ongoing commitment to innovation, QuSecure recently released QuProtect R3, the industry’s first and only fully integrated, production-ready post-quantum cybersecurity platform designed to minimize cost and time via standards-compliant software that integrates directly with existing infrastructure without “rip and replace”.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is the pioneer of orchestrated cryptographic agility and the creator of QuProtect R3, the first end-to-end cryptographic inventory, crypto agility, and cryptographic command platform. QuSecure enables organizations to identify high-value assets, modernize cryptography without operational disruption, and achieve continuous compliance—all while preparing for the quantum threat. For more information, see www.qusecure.com.

