Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Thursday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m. E.T. in New York City. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests and green energy investments.

