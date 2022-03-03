Home Business Wire Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail...
Business Wire

Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

di Business Wire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced David Rawlinson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 11:20 a.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Rawlinson may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests and green energy investments.

Contacts

Qurate Retail, Inc.
Courtnee Chun, 720-875-5420

Articoli correlati

Zuora Management to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 2022 TMT Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its Chief Product...
Continua a leggere

SoFi Completes Acquisition of Technisys

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced the completion of its...
Continua a leggere

Multinational Orbia to Host Investor Day on May 17, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) (“the Company” or “Orbia”), will host an investor day on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Zuora Management to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 2022 TMT Conference

Business Wire